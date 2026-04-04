Arizona could exploit Michigan in this key aspect in National Semifinal

Arizona could have a big advantage on the boards on Saturday when it plays Michigan in the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal. Michigan has been particularly susceptible to allowing offensive rebounds throughout the 2025-26 season.

Arizona is second nationally, averaging 40.1 rebounds, 29.1 defensive boards per game and 34th in offensive rebounding with 10.8 per contest. Michigan is 249th, allowing 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, fourth, permitting 20.1 defensive rebounds per game and 24th with opponents averaging 31.2 rebounds overall.

Arizona is fourth nationally, rebounding 38.2 percent of its missed shots. Although Michigan gives up offensive rebounds in volume, the Wolverines are 33rd nationally, rebounding 75.5 percent of the shots their opponents miss. Two Michigan 2025-26 opponents rebound at a higher rate offensively than Arizona.

Tennessee, eliminated by Michigan in the Midwest Regional Final on Sunday, rebounds 44.1 percent of its missed shots, first nationally and Illinois is third at 39.0 percent. Illinois had 11 offensive rebounds in an 84-70 loss to Michigan on February 27. Michigan allowed a season-high 17 offensive rebounds against Tennessee.

Michigan vs. Arizona in the Final Four is a matchup between the third and fourth-highest KenPom ratings ever.



1. 1999 Duke (+43.01)

2. 2025 Duke (+39.29)

3. 2026 Michigan (+39.02)

4. 2026 Arizona (+38.76)

5. 2001 Duke (+37.32)



One of the biggest college basketball games ever. — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) March 31, 2026

Arizona's elite offensive rebounders

Arizona has some of the best offensive rebounders nationally. Tobe Awaka is 20th nationally, averaging 3.5 offensive rebounds per game and Motiejus Krivas is 40th, posting 3.13 per contest. Koa Peat contributes 2.1 ORPG and Ivan Kharchenkov posts 1.1 per contest.

Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg is the best defensive rebounder for the Wolverines. Lendeborg is 130th nationally, averaging 5.05 DRPG. Second chance points will be a critical number to watch for Arizona against Michigan. If Arizona rebounds well offensively and produces second chance points, it significantly increases its chance to beat Michigan.

Arizona rebounding well offensively will also limit Michigan creating fast break points. Arizona and Michigan are two of the biggest teams in college basketball. Whoever controls the interior should be in position to win. Points in the pain will also be an area to monitor in the National Semifinal.