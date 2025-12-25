Arizona DC Danny Gonzales staying with Wildcats despite other opportunities

Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales told reporters this week he is staying with the Wildcats. Gonzales said he had other opportunities but that he is not going anywhere. Gonzales oversaw one of the most impressive turnarounds in college football in 2025.

Arizona is first nationally with a 1.33 turnover margin per game. The Arizona defense forced 2.33 turnovers per game, ranking second to Texas Tech. Arizona has 19 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries in 12 games, with the Holiday Bowl versus SMU remaining on January 2.

Arizona is 20th, allowing 18.9 points per game, 16th permitting 301.6 yards per game, third with opponents gaining 155.9 passing YPG and 64 in run defense at 145.67 YPG. The Wildcats are 12th, allowing 26 TDs in 2025, fifth with nine passing TDs permitted and 48th with 16 rushing TDs by opponents.

Arizona is 25th holding opponents to 34.29 percent on third down and 33rd with 6.5 tackles for loss per game. Gonzales brought a more aggressive style of defense to Arizona. The Wildcats key improvements were in pass defense and forcing turnovers in 2025.

Danny Gonzales says he's sticking around as Arizona's defensive coordinator.



"I'm not going anywhere. I've had other opportunities, but I'm not going anywhere." — Gonzales — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 22, 2025

All Conference Defensive Players

Defensive backs Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes, who were named to the first team, led multiple Arizona players who earned All-Big XII. Defensive backs Jay'Vion Cole and Genesis Smith and linebacker Taye Brown earned third-team All-Big XII.

Defensive linemen Deshawn McKnight and Tia Savea and LB Max Harris were named honorable mention All-Big XII. Cole was named honorable mention Big XII Defensive Newcomer of the Year, Johnson as the Defensive Player of the Year and DL Mays Pese as the Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Gonzales returning to Arizona in 2026 is critical to provide stability to the defense. Arizona loses Johnson, McKnight, Savea and Stukes after the Holiday Bowl. Brown, Cole, Harris, Pese and Smith should provide Gonzales a good foundation to build his 2026 defense.