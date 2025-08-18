Arizona Defensive Tackle Depth Chart Has New Look Entering 2025 season

Tennessee-Martin transfer Deshawn McKnight and the return of Tia Savea after one season at Texas top the projected 2025 Arizona defensive tackle depth chart. A junior college transfer and three returnees are projected to back up McKnight and Savea at DT.

Leroy Palu transferred to Arizona from Cerritos College. Jarra Anderson, Eduwa Okundaye and Julian Savaiinaea return for Arizona to add depth at DT. Arizona signed three-star defensive linemen Mays Pese, Kaleb Jones and Porter Patton in the 2025 class.

Playing for Arizona in 2022 and 2023, Savea recorded a combined 36 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1.0 pass defended and 1.0 fumble recovery. After beginning his collegiate career at UCLA, Savea has had his most success at Arizona.

McKnight began his career at Appalachian State, where he had 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 pass defended and 1.0 forced fumble in 2021 and 2022 combined. After not playing in 2023, McKnight had 21 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble at Tennessee-Martin in 2024.

Palu had 83.0 tackles, 16.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks and 3.0 pass breakups in two seasons over 18 games at Cerritos College. At 6'3 and 301 pounds, Palu provides Arizona with experience and size in the middle of the DL.

Anderson did not play in 2024 due to an injury. Okundaye appeared in four games as a freshman without recording a stat. By appearing in four games, Okundaye was able to redshirt. Savaiinaea had four tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack and 1.0 forced fumble in six games in 2024.

Pese is the highest-ranked DL in the 2025 Arizona class as the only one in the top 100 at the position among the signees with the Wildcats. Patton provides Arizona exceptional length at 6'7. Jones, Patton and Pese seem likely to redshirt for Arizona in 2025.