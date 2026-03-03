Arizona dominates Iowa State defensively earning Big XII regular season title

Arizona held Iowa State to 29.2 percent, a season low from the field, to earn a 73-57 win and clinch their first regular-season Big XII title. Iowa State stars Justin Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic combined to make 10 of their 40 shots from the field. Jaden Bradley led Arizona with 17 on Senior Night.

Arizona took control of the game with a 7-0 run after Iowa State had cut its deficit to 44-37. The Arizona lead never went below double digits in the last 10 minutes of the game. After shooting 38.5 percent in the first half, Arizona shot 54.5 percent in the second half while being consistently dominant defensively.

The first half was competitive until Arizona had a 15-3 run in the final 3:43 to take a 37-25 lead at halftime. Arizona opened up a 41-27 lead in the second half, before a 10-3 Iowa State run. The Wildcats dominated the rest of the game.

Arizona continued to have exceptional balance. Motiejus Krivas scored 13 points, Brayden Burries had 11 and Tobe Awaka had another double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Arizona finished with a 40-33 rebounding advantage. Arizona led for 34:37, while trailing for only 2:05.

Defense was decisive in victory

Adding to the anemic Iowa State shooting from the field. Arizona held the Cyclones to 23.3 percent on three-point attempts. Arizona won despite allowing 65 field goal attempts and taking 48. The Wildcats shot 45.8 from the field.

Arizona made up the difference from the field, by making 23 out of 26 from the free throw line to 12 out of 13 for Iowa State. Arizona had the edge over Iowa State in most categories. Arizona clinched the Big XII title with the win. Colorado hosts Arizona in the final regular-season game on Saturday.