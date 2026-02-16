Arizona drops 3 spots in National Rankings after consecutive losses last week

Arizona fell to fourth in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll released on Monday. Kansas gave Arizona its first loss of the season on February 9 and Texas Tech followed up with a win over the Wildcats on Saturday.

Michigan ascended to first nationally in both polls, with Arizona dropping out of the top spot. Houston, which hosts Arizona on Saturday, is second in both polls and Duke is third. Michigan received 60 out of the 61 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 and all 31 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Arizona received 1,358 points in the AP Top 25. Houston received 1,402 points in the AP Top 25. Third-place Duke received 1,397 points in the AP Top 25. Duke and Michigan play on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Arizona fell out of the top two in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the November 17 poll, when the Wildcats were ranked fourth. The preseason poll had Arizona 13th. Arizona rose to fifth after beating defending National Champion Florida in the season opener.

Arizona received 670 points in the USA Today Coaches poll this week. Houston is second with 719 points and Duke is third with 695 points. Connecticut, Iowa State and Purdue are fifth through seventh in both polls.

The Big XII dominated both polls with five ranked teams in the top 13 and six ranked. Kansas is eighth in the AP Top 25 and 12th in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Texas Tech is 13th in both polls and BYU is 23rd and 22nd. For the second consecutive week, Arizona will play two games against Top 25 opponents.

Arizona hosts BYU on Wednesday before the game at Houston on Saturday. Kansas is at Arizona on February 28 and the Wildcats host Iowa State on March 4 in the final home game this season. Arizona has the most difficult remaining schedule nationally per the ESPN Basketball Power Index.