Arizona 2026 QB depth chart should have intriguing competition behind Noah Fifita

Noah Fifita returning to Arizona for his fourth season as the starting quarterback provides the Wildcats with stability at the position that few other programs have. The competition behind Fifita to be the backup QB will be intriguing during spring practice.

Fifita set the Arizona career record with 73 touchdown passes during the 2025 season. Entering 2026, Fifita is on pace to set Arizona records for completions, pass attempts and passing yards set by Nick Foles from 2009 through 2011.

Arizona returns rising redshirt freshmen Sawyer Anderson and Luke Haugo at QB to compete with 2026 four-star signee Oscar Rios to be the backup to Fifita. Arizona lost 2025 backup QB Braedyn Locke to the Transfer Portal. Locke completed five passes in 15 attempts for 68 yards, no TDs and one interception in 2026.

Anderson and Haugo did not attempt a pass as true freshmen in 2025. Arizona signed Anderson and Haugo as three-star prospects in the 2025 class. Rios signed with Arizona as a four-star prospect and the 14th-ranked QB in the 2026 class.

“He was one of those players, from the first time we met him, you could tell he had juice.” — Brent Brennan, on Arizona four-star quarterback Oscar Rios



Who is the projected backup to Noah Fifita?

Rios is the favorite to be the primary backup to Fifita. The expectation should be that Rios redshirts in 2026 and enters 2027 as the favorite to emerge as the Arizona starting QB. Under the new redshirt rule beginning in 2026, Rios can play up to as many as nine games for Arizona and maintain four years of eligibility.

Anderson and Haugo are more likely to add depth at QB in the future. Rios is a dual-threat QB who as a threat with his arm and legs. At 6'3, Rios provides Arizona with excellent size at QB in the future. Rios completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts in high school and ran for 53.0 yards per game.