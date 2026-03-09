Arizona earned program record 29th win with victory at Colorado

The 89-79 Arizona win at Colorado was the 29th regular-season victory this season, setting a program record. Arizona broke the previous record set by the 1987-88, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2021-22 Arizona teams that won 28 regular-season games.

Tommy Lloyd has led two of the five seasons Arizona has won at least 28 games in the regular season. Lute Olson led the 1987-88 team that culminated in the first Arizona Final Four run. Under Sean Miller, Arizona made consecutive West Regional Finals in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Arizona has 12 wins this season over teams that were ranked when they played them. That includes wins versus Florida on a neutral court and at Connecticut when both teams were ranked third nationally, at number two Houston and over sixth-ranked Iowa State in the last 2025-26 home game.

In the Sports Reference Simple Rating System, the 2025-26 Arizona team is the best in program history with a rating of 30.44. Arizona is a near lock to be a number one seed for the eighth time in program history. The Wildcats were previously a number one seed in 1988, 1989, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2014, and 2022.

NCAA Tournament history as a one seed

Arizona has advanced to at least the NCAA Tournament Regional semifinals in each of its seasons as a one seed, with the exception of 2000. Arizona was without starting center Loren Woods in the 2000 NCAA Tournment The 1988 team was the only season as a one seed that Arizona advanced to the Final Four. In 1989 Ari

The two losses for Arizona in the regular season are the fewest since the Wildcats were 28-2 entering the 1988 Pac-12 Tournament. Arizona defeated five ranked teams in 1988 during the regular season. Arizona beat ninth-ranked Michigan, Syracuse and Iowa, who were third, ninth-ranked Duke and number 13 Illinois.

Iowa was 17th when Arizona beat them in the 1988 NCAA Tournament West Regional Semifinals and North Carolina seventh when the Wildcats beat them to advance to the Final Four. Arizona is not likely to play a ranked team until the regional semifinals if it is fortunate enough to advance.