Arizona earns 7th consecutive run-rule win and clinches series against BYU

Arizona earned its seventh consecutive run-rule victory and clinched its series against BYU with an 8-0 shutout win on Friday. The Wildcats scored six runs in the decisive third inning. Arizona also scored one run in the first and one in the fourth for the requisite eight runs to run-rule BYU.

The 8-0 Arizona win came a day after Arizona beat BYU 13-1 in the series opener. Tayler Biehl led Arizona offensively with three hits in three at-bats, one run score and three runs batted in. Serenti Trice had two hits in two at-bats with three runs scored and an RBI.

Fittingly, a Biehl double scored Trice in the first inning to put Arizona ahead 1-0. A Trice triple in the third inning scored Regan Shockey in the third inning to extend the Arizona lead to 2-0. Biehl followed with a single to score Trice for the second time in the game and put Arizona ahead 3-0.

Anyssa Wild had a two-RBI single and Addison Duke followed with her own run-scoring single to extend the Arizona lead to 7-0 in the third inning. Biehl added her third RBI of the game, which scored Trice again in the fourth inning to give Arizona the eight-run lead needed for the run rule win.

Dominant pitching continues

Freshman Rylie Holder pitched three innings, allowing five hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Janae Berry walked the only hitter she faced and Jalen Adams pitched the final two innings, retiring all six batters she faced with one strikeout. Holder improved to 7-1 with the victory.

Lily Owens had two of the five hits for BYU. The top six hitters for Arizona are now all over .300. Holder with a 2.52 earned run average and Adams at 2.82 have been the aces for Arizona in 2026. Arizona goes for the sweep on Saturday over BYU at noon Mountain Standard Time.