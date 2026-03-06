Arizona earns 6th consecutive run-rule win in Big XII opener over BYU

Arizona softball earned a run-rule victory for the sixth consecutive game on Thursday in the Big XII opener against BYU. After BYU scored in the top of the first inning, Arizona answered with 11 runs in the bottom of the frame on its way to a 13-1 victory.

BYU opened the scoring when Hailey Shuler doubled home Lily Owens. A Sydney Stewart double in the bottom of the first inning scored Serenti Trice and Regan Shockey to give Arizona the lead for good. The first inning came full circle for Arizona when Stewart closed the scoring with a two-run home run.

Shockey, Trice, Biehl and Stewart each scored two runs in the first inning. Stewart finished the game with two hits in three at-bats, two runs scored and five runs batted in, with four in the first inning. Shockey, Trice, Biehl and Stewart combined for eight hits, eight runs scored and 11 RBIs.

Addison Duke added one hit in two at-bats with two runs scored and an RBI. Jalen Adams pitched four innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run. Jenae Berry pitched the final inning, allowing no runs and one walk.

Arizona moving on up

Arizona improved to 18-5 with the win. The Wildcats get a jump on the rest of the Big XII and stand in first alone. BYU is in last. Arizona and BYU are playing Thursday through Sunday because the Cougars refuse to play games on Sunday. Every other Big XII team plays on Sunday.

Arizona entered the week 14th nationally in the ESPN/USA Softball poll. BYU fell to 5-15 with the loss to Arizona. The Cougars are the only team in the Big XII with a losing record. Arizona and BYU will play on Friday at 3 PM Mountain Standard Time and conclude the series on Saturday at noon.