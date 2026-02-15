Arizona softball concludes weekend with 3rd consecutive run rule win

Arizona earned its third consecutive run-rule win in less than 24 hours with an 8-0 five inning victory over Creighton on Sunday. The Wildcats improved to 6-3 with the victory over the Blue Jays. The Arizona win over Creighton was the final game of the Bear Down Fiesta that also included Coastal Carolina, Drake and Utah Valley.

Arizona defeated Drake twice on Friday, lost to Coastal Carolina on Friday, beat the Chanticleers and Utah Valley on Saturday. Arizona's top pitcher, Jalen Adams, bounced back after a couple of tough outings. Adams pitched 6.0 innings against Creighton, allowing two hits and two walks with one strikeout.

Serenti Trice, Sydney Stewart and Emma Kavanaugh led Arizona with two hits. Kavanagh had the biggest hit for Arizona with a single in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Arizona ahead and walk the game off with the run-rule victory. Kavanagh had two hits in four at-bats with a run scored and three runs batted in.

Arizona took command of the game with a five-run bottom of the first inning. Tayler Biehl had an RBI single to score Trice. Stewart followed with a double to score Biehl. A Kavanagh triple scored Grace Jenkins and Stewart. Jenna Sniffen singled home Kavanagh to conclude the first inning scoring.

Arizona was held scoreless in the second and third innings before scoring two in the fourth to set up the walk-off by Kavanagh. Stewart singled home Trice and Biehl scored on a Jenkins fielder's choice to put Arizona ahead 7-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Arizona is home on Tuesday against Nevada with a 5:00 PM first pitch. The Wildcats are at Stanford in the DeMarini Invitational next weekend. Arizona will play Boise State, Santa Clara and Stanford once and Texas twice in the DeMarini Invitational.