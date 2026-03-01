Arizona run rules in all 5 games at Hillenbrand Invitational this weekend

Arizona had five run-rule wins in five innings at its own Hillenbrand Invitational this weekend. The weekend culminated with a 12-2 Arizona win over Long Beach State in five innings on Sunday. Arizona also defeated Eastern Illinois, Howard, Minnesota and had another win over Long Beach State.

Arizona scored eight runs in the first inning on Sunday after Long Beach State scored two in the top of the frame. Four Wildcats had at least three hits on Sunday. Jenna Sniffen led Arizona with three hits, two runs scored and four runs batted on Sunday, including a home run.

Emma Kavanagh also hit a two-run HR and had a bases-loaded walk for three RBIs to pace the Arizona offense on Sunday. Freshman Rylie Holder improved to six wins and one loss by pitching the first four innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Arizona began the weekend with an 8-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday. Serenti Trice led Arizona with three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs against Eastern Illinois. Holder pitched all five innings, allowing two hits and no walks with one strikeout to improve to 4-1 with the win over EIU.

Other Arizona contributions

Sydney Stewart helped Arizona put the game away against EIU with two hits and three RBIs and Regan Shockey scored three runs. The win over EIU came four days after Arizona lost 12-2 to Texas in five innings in the DeMarini Invitational in Stanford, California. Texas also beat Arizona 12-2 earlier last weekend.

Arizona run-ruled Long Beach State with a six-run first inning and two-run second to earn an 8-0 win in its second game at the Hillenbrand Invitational on Friday. After a Stewart two-run double in the first inning, Grace Jenkins and Kez Lucas hit two-run HRs later in the frame and Tayler Biehl hit a two-run shot in the second.

Holder pitched four innings, allowing three hits and three walks, while keeping LBSU scoreless to improve to 5-1. Kavanagh and Shockey had two hits to help pace the Arizona offense. Janae Berry pitched the final inning to close out the run-rule win for Arizona.

Arizona earned its only win of the weekend against a power conference opponent with an 11-2 five-inning win over Minnesota. The Wildcats scored four in the first inning, two in the second and four in the third to put themselves in position for the run-rule victory.

Stewart had another big game with two hits, two runs scored and four RBIs against Minnesota. Trice had three hits and two runs scored and an RBI, Kiki Ecobar had two hits and Sniffen drove in two runs against the Golden Gophers.

Jalen Adams held Minnesota scoreless, allowing three hits and a walk with three strikeouts to improve to 8-3 with the victory. Sarah Wright allowed the two Minnesota runs without recording an out. Minnesota finished 1-3 at the Hillenbrand Invitational with its sole win over Howard.

Arizona earned its penultimate win of the weekend with a 9-0 run-rule win over Howard. Biehl homered twice and Addison Duke and Stewart each hit one HR to account for the nine runs against the Bison. Adams pitched four innings, allowing two hits and a walk. Berry pitched the final inning to secure the win.

Arizona is off until next weekend. BYU is at Arizona from Thursday through Saturday as the Cougars and Wildcats begin Big XII play. BYU has five wins and 14 losses. The Cougars won two and lost three this weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California.