Arizona earns multiple honors from Big XII and PFF for week 3 performances

Running back Ismail Mahdi was named the Big XII Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Arizona earned the offensive line of the week from the conference on Monday. Mahdi, safety Genesis Smith and flex Gavin Hunter were named to the Pro Football Focus Big 12 Team of the Week.

Mahdi ran 22 times for 189 yards and had two receptions for 31 yards in the 23-17 Arizona win over Kansas State on Friday. Per the Big XII, Mahdi's 189 rushing yards "are the most in a game against a Power Four opponent through week three...(and) by an Arizona back in a game since the 2022 Territorial Cup."

Mahdi received a shoutout from PFF on Sunday for his performance versus Kansas State on Friday night. Mahdi is the second Arizona RB to run for over 100 yards in 2025. Quincy Craig had seven carries for 125 and a TD in the season-opening 40-6 win over Hawaii.

Arizona ran for 234 yards on 45 carries with two rushing TDs for quarterback Noah Fifita. Fifita ran for a career-high 48 yards on 15 carries. The two rushing TDs by Fifita against Kansas State equalled his previous career total. Fifita also completed 16 passes in 33 attempts for 178 yards.

they say he is the mahdi. they are right. pic.twitter.com/UsVTyi05bI — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 15, 2025

Smith led Arizona with eight tackles and three pass breakups and added one QB hit and a 0.5 tackle for loss versus Kansas State. Smith leads Arizona with 19 tackles and four PBUs with 1.0 TFL and one interception during the 2025 season. The 3.0 PBUs versus Kansas State were a career high for Smith.

Hunter finished with a career-high four tackles and his first two TFLs against Kansas State on Friday night. Hunter has established career highs with 8.0 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, his only career interception and two fumble recoveries in college during the 2025 season.

Hunter, Madhi and Smith were named to the week three All-Big XII team after wide receiver Javin Whatley and defensive back Jay'Vion Cole earned the same honors in week two. Mahdi is fifth in the Big XII in rushing yards per game entering Arizona's bye week. Several other Arizona players are among Big XII leaders.