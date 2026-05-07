Arizona ends 6-game losing streak with victory over New Mexico State

Arizona ended a six-game losing streak with an 8-6 win over New Mexico State on Wednesday night. It was the second win in as many games for the Wildcats over the Aggies this season. Nate Novitske led Arizona with three hits and Beau Sylvester hit two home runs and drove in three for the Wildcats.

An RBI single by Brennan in the second inning, driving in Mathis Meurant, got Arizona on the board first. Brennan came around later in the second inning on a wild pitch to extend the Arizona lead to 2-0. Arizona opened the game up with a three-run third inning.

A Tony Lira single scored Novitske. Sylvester followed Lira with a HR as Arizona took a commanding 5-0 lead. A Brennan single in the fifth scored Caleb Danzeisen to extend the Arizona lead to 6-0. A Boston Vest single scored Jonathon Clough to get New Mexico State on the board in the sixth inning.

Arizona got the run back when Sylvester hit his second HR of the game and just his third this season as the Wildcats regained a six-run edge at 7-1 in the seventh. Carson McEntire scored the eighth run for Arizona on a Novitske fielder's choice. Six Arizona players had hits.

midweek 𝐖 secured ✅ pic.twitter.com/6dp3HXSkmc — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) May 7, 2026

New Mexico State got back into the game with a five-run ninth inning. Benton Hickman allowed three runs without getting an out. Garrett Hicks allowed two runs on three hits while getting one out in the ninth. Collin McKinney recorded the last two outs for Arizona.

Jack Lafflam started and pitched four innings, allowing a hit and a walk with five strikeouts for Arizona. New Mexico State struck out 10 times on Wednesday night. Second baseman Camden Kaufman led New Mexico State with two hits on Wednesday night.

Arizona hosts Houston for their final three home games of the season this weekend, beginning on Friday. First pitch on Friday and Saturday is at 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time. The series will conclude on Sunday with the first pitch at 11:00 MST.