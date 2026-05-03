Arizona loses 6th consecutive game after getting swept at Kansas

Arizona was swept at Kansas this weekend as the Jayhawks gave the Wildcats their sixth consecutive loss on Sunday. The Wildcats were swept in a weekend series for the second time this season. Arizona previously was swept at Central Florida in the final weekend of March.

Arizona scored the first two runs of the game as Cash Brennan hit his first career home run in the top of the second inning. Kansas answered with four in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead. Brady Ballinger and Tyson Owens hit consecutive HRs to tie the game at two.

A Josh Dykhoff ground rule double scored Augusto Mungarrieta, who also doubled as the previous batter. After a groundout, Jordan Bach singled to score Dykoff and extend the Kansas lead to 4-2. Arizona scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at four.

A Calen Danzeisen single scored Beau Sylvester to cut the Arizona deficit to 4-3 in the top of the third. A Nate Novitske single scored Mathis Meurant to tie the game at four. Kansas answered with a five-run bottom of the fourth and never trailed again.

Final: #11 Kansas 11, Arizona 5 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) May 3, 2026

A Dylan Schlotterback double scored Owens to put Kansas back ahead, 5-4. A Bach triple scored Bach and Schlotterback to extend to give Kansas its biggest lead of the game to that point at 7-4. A Cade Baldridge triple scored Bach and he eventually came around on a Dariel Osoria sacrifice fly.

Kansas continued adding to the lead with a two-run seventh inning. Osoria had another sacrifice fly and Owens homered later in the inning. Arizona ended the Kansas run of seven consecutive runs with a Dom Rodriguez HR in the top of the eighth to cut the deficit to 11-5.

A week after being named the Big XII Pitcher of the Week, Luc Fladda allowed eight runs on nine hits and a walk with no strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Corey Kling relieved Fladda and allowed three runs in 3.2 innings. Kansas used three different pitchers, who all allowed at least one run.

Eight of the nine Kansas batters had one hit and five had two. Brennan and Sylvester led Arizona with two hits each. Arizona returns home against New Mexico State on Wednesday and Houston in the final Hi-Corbett series of the season next weekend.