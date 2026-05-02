Arizona offensive woes continue with 5th consecutive loss at Kansas

Arizona struggled offensively again in a 7-2 loss at Kansas as the Jayhawks clinched the three-game series. Arizona has 17 runs during a five-game losing streak, with eight in a loss at Grand Canyon on Wednesday. Kansas broke open a close game with a four-run fourth inning.

The Jayhawks took the lead with a Brady Ballinger single to score Jordan Bach in the first inning. Arizona starter Smith Bailey lasted two innings, allowing three hits, one run, one earned, with one walk and one strikeout. Arizona head coach Chip Hale told ESPN+ Bailey was not feeling well.

Patrick Morris relieved Bailey. In two innings, Bailey allowed four runs on five hits with no walks and one strikeout. Tyson Owens doubled home Daniel Osoria to extend the Kansas lead to 2-0. Augusta Mungarrieta followed with a double to score Owens and give Kansas a 3-0 lead.

Josh Dykhoff capped the inning for Kansas with a two-run home run that scored Mungarrietta. Arizona got on the board almost fittingly with Andrew Cain scoring on a Beau Sylvester double play. Kansas added to its lead with two runs in the eighth inning on a fielder's choice and a bunt single.

Final: #11 Kansas 7, Arizona 2 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) May 2, 2026

Tyson LeBlanc led Kansas with three hits. Kansas received outstanding pitching for the second consecutive game. Starter Mason Cook pitched six innings, allowing the one run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Four relievers pitched the final three innings for Kansas to close the game.

Caleb Danzeisen was the only Arizona player with two hits as he doubled twice. Arizona was fortunate, the margin was not greater for the second consecutive game as Kansas left 10 runners on base. Kansas will attempt to sweep the series on Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 10 AM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+.