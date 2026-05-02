Arizona offense continues sputtering in series opening loss at Kansas

Arizona lost its fourth consecutive game in a 4-2 defeat in the series opener at first place Kansas. The Wildcats twice relinquished one-run leads. Kansas pitcher Dominic Voegele was dominant as he was able to get the last 11 outs without allowing a base runner.

Voegele pitched a complete game, allowing the two runs on six hits with one walk and 15 strikeouts. Owen Kramkowski had another start with little run support. Kramkowski pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three runs, three earned, on four hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Arizona was unable to build momentum as Kramkowski allowed runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings after the Wildcats took the lead. A Nate Novitske solo home run in the top of the third inning opened the scoring. Kansas answered with a Jordan Bach solo HR to tie the game at one in the bottom of the third.

Arizona went back in front 2-1 on a Mathis Meurant solo HR in the fifth. Kansas took a 3-2 lead with a Cade Baldridge single scored Daniel Osorio and Josh Dykhoff. A Brady Baldinger sacrifice fly scored Baldridge to extend the lead and close the scoring at 4-2.

Final: #11 Kansas 4, Arizona 2 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) May 2, 2026

Arizona kept it close

The margin on Friday night could have been a lot worse. Kansas left 11 runners on base. Arizona left four runners on base, with all of them occurring in the first four innings. Arizona has scored 15 runs in its four-game losing streak, with eight in a loss at Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

Arizona and Kansas play game two of the three-game series on Saturday at noon Mountain Standard Time. Ballinger Smith Bailey, 3-3 in 2025 with a 4.68 earned run average. Kansas has yet to announce its Saturday starter. The final game of the series is Sunday at 10:00 AM MST.