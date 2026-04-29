Arizona relinquishes big lead in 9th inning loss at Grand Canyon

Arizona rallied from a 3-0 deficit but relinquished a four-run lead in the ninth inning, losing 9-8 at Grand Canyon on Tuesday night. The Wildcats scored seven of their eight runs in the final three innings before the ninth-inning collapse. Arizona lost its third consecutive game.

Grand Canyon scored its first two runs on a wild pitch, followed by an infield single to take a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Arizona got on the board with a Tony Lira single in the top of the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Maddox Mihalakis and Mathis Meurant scored on a Grand Canyon error in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at three. Arizona took the lead in the eighth inning when Carson McEntire tripled to score Lira, Andrew Cain and Beau Sylvester to go ahead 6-3.

The Wildcats padded the lead in the ninth. Lira tripled to score Nate Novitske and was driven home with a sacrifice fly by Cain. Arizona closer Garrett Hicks was the sixth pitcher of the game for the Wildcats as he attempted to secure the win over Grand Canyon.

Final: Grand Canyon 9, Arizona 8 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 29, 2026

Cannon Peery hit a home run to score Trevor Schmidt and cut the Grand Canyon deficit to 8-6. A Carson Ohland double scored Jose Lopez and got Grand Canyon within 8-7 with one out. Matthew Martinez replaced Hicks with one out. After hitting Mito Perez with a pitch, Martinez struck out Camden Bates for the second out.

On a 1-2 pitch, Cameron Griffin singled down the right field line to score Perez and pinch runner Dominic Chacon to give Grand Canyon the 9-8 win. Grand Canyon wins the season against Arizona with wins in two of the three games. Arizona is at Kansas (first place in the Big XII) this weekend.