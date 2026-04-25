Arizona loses final 2 games to BYU, dropping 3-game series

Arizona lost its final two games against BYU to lose a series for the seventh time in eight attempts against 2026 Big XII opponents. The Wildcats shutout the Cougars 6-0 in the series opener on Thursday before losing 5-1 on Friday and 8-4 on Saturday.

BYU opened the scoring on Saturday with a three-run first inning and never trailed. The Cougars added one run in the third and another in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. Arizona finally got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but BYU answered in the top of the sixth to extend the lead to 7-2.

Two of BYU's first four runs came home on wild pitches and the fifth scored on a sacrifice fly. After a dominant performance in his last start, Smith Bailey allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk on 4.1 innings. Four Arizona relief pitchers allowed three more runs. Five BYU batters had five hits on Saturday.

A Caleb Danzeisen two-run home run scored the first two runs of the game on Saturday for Arizona. Mathis Meurant had a sacrifice fly and a single to drive in the other two runs for Arizona. Maddox Mihalakis had three hits and Meurant had two of the 10 hits for Arizona on Saturday.

Easton Jones and Matt Hansen had three hits and Tu'alau Wolfgramm had two to lead BYU to the win on Friday night. Garrison Sumner pitched 6.2 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts to improve to three wins and two losses.

Arizona is at Grand Canyon on Tuesday. Arizona is currently in 12th place in the Big XII. The top 12 teams in the Big XII play in the conference tournament. Kansas hosts Arizona in a three-game series next weekend as the Wildcats return to playing from Friday through Sunday.