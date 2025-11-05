Arizona ESPN FPI Projections Have Improved for 3 of Final 4 2025 Regular Season Games

The projections for Arizona against Kansas on Saturday, at Cincinnati on November 15 and at Arizona State on November 29 have improved, while the game against Baylor had an extremely slight drop. Arizona is a significant favorite to beat Kansas and Baylor and an underdog at Cincinnati and Arizona State.

Arizona improved from a 58.8 percent chance to beat Kansas in the week 10 projections to 64.3 percent entering Saturday. Kansas beat Oklahoma State 38-21 on Saturday. Arizona beat Colorado 52-17. Arizona has two wins, three losses and one tie in the all-time series versus Kansas.

Arizona improved from a 24.6 percent chance to beat Cincinnati to 31.8 entering week 11. Cincinnati lost 45-14 at Utah on Saturday. Arizona and Cincinnati will be playing for the first time this season. Cincinnati is 7-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big XII and very much in the race for a berth in the conference championship game.

Arizona dropped from a 61.9 percent chance to beat Baylor in the week 10 ESPN FPI projections to 61.0 percent entering week 11. Baylor is 5-4 overall, 3-3 in the Big XII and defeated Central Florida 30-3 on Saturday. Baylor won the only game against Arizona 20-15 in the 1992 Sun Bowl.

Date Opponent Record Chance to win Previous Projection 11/8 Kansas 4-3 64.3 58.8 11/15 At Cincinnati 6-1 31.8 24.6 11/22 Baylor 4-3 61.0 61.9 11/29 At Arizona State 5-2 44.1 42.4

The odds for Arizona at Arizona State continue to improve. Arizona had a 42.4 percent chance to beat Arizona State in the week 10 ESPN FPI projections. Entering week 11, Arizona now has a 44.2 percent chance to win at Arizona State. Arizona State is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big XII.

Arizona State won 24-19 at Iowa State on Saturday. The Sun Devils have a bye on Saturday. West Virginia is at Arizona State on November 15, followed by a game at Colorado before hosting Arizona to finish the 2025 regular season. Arizona has a great chance to finish the 2025 regular season strong.