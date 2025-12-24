Arizona expected to get key player back for the Holiday Bowl

Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales stated that the Wildcats are expected to have starting defensive tackle Tia Savea for the Holiday Bowl on January 2 against SMU. Savea has been out since suffering a leg injury in the 24-20 win over Kansas on November 8.

Despite missing the final three games of the regular season, Savea still led Arizona defensive linemen and set a career high with 30 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack. Savea had arguably the best game of his career with six tackles and a 0.5 TFL in a 33-27 double overtime loss to BYU.

Junior Leroy Palu had seven tackles and a 0.5 TFLs starting while Savea was out. Arizona head Brent Brennan, Gonzales and defensive line coach Joe Salave'a have done an excellent job evaluating talent and developing DL.

Savea is in his third season in his second stint with Arizona. After recording four tackles and one TFL for Texas in five games during the 2024 season, Savea returned to Arizona in 2025. Savea previously played for Arizona in 2022 and 2023 after transferring from UCLA.

Danny Gonzales says it looks like DT Tia Savea will be able to play in the Holiday Bowl. Savea missed several games at the end of the regular season. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) December 22, 2025

Getting Savea back is significant for Arizona against an elite SMU offense. SMU is 25th nationally, averaging 32.0 points per game, 31st, posting 419.0 yards per game, 90th with 135.5 rushing YPG and 12th at 282.6 passing YPG.

Savea should help the Arizona interior pass rush and in creating negative plays. SMU is 82nd, allowing 5.75 TFLs per game and 38t,h permitting 1.58 sacks per game. The return of Savea should help Arizona more in the run game. Savea is generally considered a better run defender than a pass rusher.

Arizona has one of the best defenses nationally in 2025. Getting Savea back makes Arizona better. Arizona finished the 2025 season 20th, allowing 18.9 PPG, 16th permitting 301.6 total YPG, third with opponents posting 155.9 passing YPG and 64th with opposing teams averaging 145.67 rushing YPG.