Arizona expected to hire rising offensive coordinator Seth Doege
As first reported by Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority, Arizona will hire Marshall offensive coordinator Seth Doege. The 35-year-old Doege is one of the rising offensive coordinators nationally. Doege finished his first season as an OC in 2024 after being on the staffs at Bowling Green, Mississippi, USC and Purdue.
Doege was a record-setting quarterback at Texas Tech before spending one season with the Atlanta Falcons and two years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. Graham Harrell, Kliff Kingsbury and Patrick Mahomes are the only Texas Tech QBs with more passing yards and touchdowns than Doege.
Marshall was 40th nationally averaging 31.8 points per game and 70th posting 382.8 total yards per game. The Thundering Herd was exceptional finishing 20th nationally averaging 201.69 rushing yards per game. Marshall was 114th averaging 181.1 passing yards per game. Marshall beat Louisiana 31-3 to win the Sun Belt Championship.
The Thundering Herd finished 10-3 overall and also won the Sun Belt regular season title with 7-1 conference record. Marshall is scheduled to play Army in the Independence Bowl despite 26 players entering the transfer portal and head coach Charles Huff leaving for Southern Mississippi.
Coached by Doege, Marshall quarterback Braylon Braxton was the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year. Offensive lineman Logan Osburn was named first-team All-Sun Belt, Braxton and running back A.J. Turner were second-team and three other Thundering Herd players were named honorable mention.
Braxton was third in the Sun Belt with a 154.91 passer rating and led the conference with a ratio of 19 TD passes to two interceptions. Turner was fourth in the Sun Belt averaging 78.55 rushing yards per game and added six TDs. Braxton added 55.45 rushing YPG and Jordan Houston 55.45.
One of the biggest jobs for Doege with head coach Brent Brennan is to convince QB Noah Fifita to return to Arizona. Fifita's father Les stated last week that Noah is returning to Arizona for his redshirt junior season in 2025. The opportunity to learn from Doege should help sell Fifita on remaining in Tucson.