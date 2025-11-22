Arizona faces Baylor without four starters, with a key reserve doubtful

Arizona will be without cornerbacks Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Jay'Vion Cole, defensive lineman Tia Savea, linebacker Myron Robinson and offensive linemen Tristan Bounds and Jordan Brown, with running back Quincy Craig doubtful Saturday versus Baylor.

Groves-Killebrew is out for the fourth consecutive game. Bounds and Robinson are out after playing last week in the win at Cincinnati and Brown only played against Oklahoma State on October 4. Savea did not play at Cincinnati and is the best Arizona interior DL with 30 tackles and 3.0 TFLs in 2025.

Cole and Savea were downgraded from questionable and doubtful on Thursday to out on the Big XII Friday Player Availability Reporting update. Craig was added to the injury report on Friday. The Arizona secondary will be challenged against the top passing offense in the Big XII without starting CBs Groves-Killebrew and Cole.

Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes, the other co-starting CBs for Arizona will likely see an increase in snaps with Cole and Groves-Killebrew out. Expect Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales to get create with his formations in the secondary. Treydan Stukes could receive more time at CB over his traditional F-Kat in the Arizona defense.

Baylor players who are out

Baylor reserve defensive end Mason Dossett, outside linebacker Corey Kelly and defensive linemen DK Kalu are out against Arizona. Baylor WR Ashtyn Hawkins is out for the first half with a suspension as a result of getting ejected for fighting against Utah last week.

Four Baylor receivers, including Hawkins, have over 35 receptions and 500 yards in 2025. Despite Hawkins being out for the first half, expect Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson to target the Arizona secondary frequently with Cole and Groves-Killebrew out.

How well the Arizona secondary holds up down two starters will be critical for the Wildcats on Saturday. The Big XII will post the game day Player Availability Reporting update 90 minutes before kickoff, or at 9:30 Mountain Standard Time on Saturday.