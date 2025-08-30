Arizona faces Hawaii defense with 6 Power Conference Transfers

Arizona plays against a Hawaii defense featuring six power conference transfers. Cornerback Virdel Edwards II is the only Hawaii defensive transfer listed as a starter on the depth chart. Two other power conference transfers to Hawaii are listed as second-team on the defensive depth chart.

Edwards had two tackles and one pass breakup versus Stanford. Pro Football Focus named Edwards to its week zero team as a flex defensive back. Edwards is in his third season with Hawaii and had 89 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, three interceptions, 15 passes defended, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble with the Rainbow Warriors.

Defensive end Ka'eo Akana, tackle Luther McCoy and linebacker Wynden Ho'ohuli are the other transfers from power conference programs listed on the Hawaii two-deep depth chart. Akana, Ho'Ohuli and McCoy all played versus Stanford.

McCoy finished with three tackles, with two in the fourth quarter against Stanford. In four seasons at Minnesota, McCoy played in only seven games before transferring to Hawaii. McCoy played in six games as a sophomore in 2023 with most of his snaps on special teams.

Number Name Position Previous School 10 Ka'eo Akana Defensive line Utah 12 Wynden Ho'ohuli Linebacker Nebraska 23 Virdel Edwards II Defensive back Iowa State 24 Devyn King DB Maryland 52 Luther McCoy DL Minnesota 96 Iosefa Latuli DL BYU

Akana had one tackle and two quarterback hurries against Stanford. After two seasons at Utah, Akana returned home to play for Hawaii. Akana played against Arizona in 2024, but did not record a stat. Akana provides Hawaii with depth and a situational pass rusher.

Ho'ohuli, defensive back Devyn King and defensive lineman Iosefa Latuli did not record stats against Stanford. The experience the Hawaii power conference transfers have playing for a major program and the win over Stanford should have Hawaii be confident and not intimidated by Arizona on Saturday night.

Arizona is a significant favorite by any measure against Hawaii. Hawaii is a different team on the road than they are at home. Arizona faces a Hawaii defense with a week of playing together. Arizona has several skill positions making their Wildcat debuts on Saturday night. How well the Arizona transfers play is critical versus Hawaii.