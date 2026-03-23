Arizona fans will love where ESPN ranks Wildcats among NCAA Sweet 16 teams

Arizona is first among the "Men's March Madness 2026: Ranking the remaining 16 teams" by Myron Medcalf of ESPN posted on Monday. Arizona won each of its first two NCAA Tournament games by double digits over Long Island and Utah State.

Arkansas will present a far more challenging game for Arizona in the NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinals on Thursday. Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff is playing better than anyone over the last two weekends. Arizona needs to impose its will inside against Arkansas.

Motiejus Krivas (11 points and 14 rebounds) and Koa Peat (14 points and 10 rebounds) had double doubles for Arizona against Utah State on Sunday. Peat kept Arizona ahead throughout the first half on Sunday when the Wildcats were sluggish offensively.

If Arizona beats Arkansas, the Wildcats will play the winner of Purdue and Texas on Saturday in the West Regional final with a Final Four berth at stake. Arizona has not played in the Final Four since they were defeated by Duke in the 2001 National Championship Game.

"The Arizona Wildcats have depth, a great coach and an overall talent pool to win the program's -- and the West Coast's -- first national title since 1997. That's why they've been picked by many fans to win it all. Here's a skill that might have been overlooked: an uncanny ability to get to the free throw line...Arizona is one of the best teams...at drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line...The Wildcats have averaged 26.3 free throw attempts this season. They've recorded 72 free throw attempts in two NCAA tournament games. Even if the shots stop falling, they can still put points on the board." Myron Mecalf, ESPN

Arizona is fifth nationally, averaging 19.4 made free throws and 26.6 attempts per game and a respectable 170th shooting 73.0 percent from the line this season. Conversely, Arizona opponents make 12.1 free throw attempts per game (the 43rd fewest by opponents), attempt 17.0 per game (44th) and make 71.4 percent (130th).

Arizona averaging more made free throws per game than its opponents' attempts is a critically old advantage. Going back to the original points by Medcalf, Arizona has excellent scoring depth from the top seven in their rotation and Tommy Lloyd is coaching in his fourth NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal.

All five Arizona starters average in double figures and another two are averaging over 8.0 PPG. Guard Brayden Burries and Peat are expected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Krivas is a borderline NBA first-round pick if he leaves for the draft.

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Point guard Jaden Bradley, the Big XII Player of the Year, could be selected in the second round and forward Ivan Kharchenkov should eventually get consideration for the NBA. Dwayne Aristode, as the eighth player in the Arizona rotation, was a four-star signee in the 2025 class.

The eight-player Arizona rotation is as deep as any team nationally. Forward Tobe Awaka, Bradley, Burries, Peat and Kharchenkov provide Arizona with positional versatility. Awaka can play forward, or center, Bradley and Burries give Arizona two point guards on the floor and Kharchenkov and Peat can play both forward spots.

Medcalfe ranks Purdue seventh the remaining 16 teams, Arkansas 11th and Texas 16th, amidst the teams in the West Regional. As expected, Medcalfe has Michigan second and Duke third overall as the other remaining number one seeds. Houston moved up to fourth with Florida being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.