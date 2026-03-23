Koa Peat knows Arizona is in for a 'dog fight' with Arkansas and Darius Acuff Jr.

Speaking with Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68, Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat discussed the NCAA Tournament second-round win over Utah State and previewed the West Regional semifinal game against Arkansas on Thursday.

Peat credited Arkansas head John Calipari for the number of players he has sent to the NBA during his career as a head coach at Massachusetts, Memphis, Kentucky and now with the Razorbacks. Peat had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the 78-66 Arizona second-round NCAA Tournament win over Utah State on Sunday.

With Arizona struggling offensively in the first half, Peat kept the Wildcats ahead, scoring 11 points on 3-5 from the field and 5-7 from the free-throw line, and five rebounds. Arizona made nine of its 31 shots from the field, but 33-24 at halftime by making four of its 10 three-point attempts and 16 of 22 free throw attempts.

Peat discussed the challenge Arizona has against Arizona point guard Darius Acuff. Acuff is averaging 23.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 44.6 percent on three-point attempts and 81.1 percent from the free throw line.

NEW: Arizona’s Koa Peat caught up with @GoodmanHoops after advancing to the Sweet 16 to preview their matchup with Arkansas 👀



"They’ve got some really talented freshmen and returners, so it’s going to be a dog fight… I’m just excited for the challenge."



🎥:… pic.twitter.com/2an2Ddj2IE — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 23, 2026

"it's going to be a dog fight and I'm just excited for the challenge." Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat

Rising in the big games

In two NCAA Tournament games, Acuff is averaging 30.0 points, 2.0 RPG and 6.5 APG on 48.8 percent from the field, 45.5 percent on three-point attempts and 88.2 percent from the free throw line. Acuff has dominated since the beginning of the SEC Tournament, where he won Most Valuable Player, leading Arkansas to the title.

In the three SEC Tournament games and two in the NCAAs, Acuff is averaging 30.2 PPG on 45.6 percent from the field, 48.6 percent on three-point attempts and 87.0 percent from the field with a 53.0 eFG percentage and 3.4 RPG, 7.2 APG and 1.2 steals.

If Arizona is going to beat Arkansas, containing Acuff is critical. They cannot stop Acuff, they can only hope to contain him. Arizona starting point guard Jaden Bradley, shooting guard Brayden Burries and small forward Ivan Kharchenkov are all possibilities to defend Acuff.