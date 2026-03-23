Arizona Regional Semifinal vs. Arkansas game time and odds released

Arizona will play at 6:45 PM Mountain Standard Time/Pacific Daylight Time in San Jose in the West Regional Semifinals on Thursday night on CBS, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday. Brian Anderson is the play-by-play announcer with Jim Jackson as the analyst and Allie LaForce as the sideline reporter.

Arizona advanced to the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals for the third consecutive year to tie a program record with a 78-66 win over Utah State on Sunday in San Diego. Arkansas advanced to the NCAA Tournament regional semifinal for the second consecutive year with a 94-88 win over High Point on Saturday.

This will be the second time Arizona has played Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas beat Arizona 91-82 in the 1994 Final Four in Charlotte, before defeating Duke in the NCAA Tournament Championship game to win the only title in program history.

Arizona has two wins and six losses all-time against Arkansas. Five of the eight games between Arizona and Arkansas have been on neutral courts. The other Arizona win was an 89-77 victory over Arkansas in the 1990 Preseason NIT Championship game.

🚨SWEET 16 TIP TIMES 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2sjebVMDpJ — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 23, 2026

Arizona versus Arkansas FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite over Arkansas per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Arkansas is -102. Laying the points with Arizona is -120. Arkansas is +245 on the money line and Arizona is -310. The over/under for Arizona and Arkansas is 165.5. Betting the over is -115. Placing money on the under is -105.

Arkansas is 23-13 against the point spread during the 2025-26 season and Arizona is 21-14-1. Arizona barely covered in its 2026 NCAA Tournament wins over Long Island and Utah State. Arkansas covered in its first-round win over Hawai'i, but did not cover in its second-round win over High Point as a 12.5-point favorite.