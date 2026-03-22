ESPN personality Scott VanPelt explains why he picked Arizona to win NCAA Titlle

During an appearance on The Field of 68 After Dark on Friday, ESPN SportsCenter host Scott VanPelt went in depth why Arizona is his pick to win the NCAA Tournament Championship. VanPelt provided multiple reasons that highlighted Arizona's performance and its roster.

Arizona is 33-2 after beating Long Island 92-58 in the NCAA Tournament first round on Friday. Utah State is the second-round opponent for Arizona on Sunday. Utah State beat Villanova 86-76 on Friday in the first round. The Aggies enter the second round with a 29-6 record.

Freshmen led the way for Arizona in the win over Long Island. Guard Brayden Burries had 18 points and five rebounds and forwards Koa Peat had 15 points and seven rebounds and Ivan Kharchenov had the only Arizona double-double with 14 points and 10 boards.

Kansas ended Arizona's undefeated season with an 82-78 win at Phog Allen Fieldhouse on February 9. Texas Tech won 78-85 in overtime at Arizona in the Wildcats' next game. Arizona has won 10 consecutive games since the loss to Texas Tech.

"I picked Arizona...because...both Florida and Michigan...(lost) against peer group teams by double digits. Arizona has played...closest to its ceiling all year long. We haven't...seen them have a garbage game...They got beat by KU. It's going to happen at Phog Allen. They lost at home to Texas Tech by...a bucket. It's going to take a lot to beat them and I love their front-court depth...Burries...we all saw...like Peat, that first game against Florida..."Oh my god, look at this dude. He's what a freshman...by the way, the backcourt guy's better." And over the course of the year, you've seen...They're loaded...(Jaden) Bradley won Big 12 player of the year. " Scott Van pe

Why Scott Van Pelt picked Arizona

The games referenced above by Van Pelt were a 91-74 loss by Florida to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinals and Purdue beating Michigan 80-72 in the Big 10 Championship Game. Arizona swept through the Big XII Tournament with wins over Central Florida, Iowa State and Houston.

Also referenced by Van Pelt and Stanford Steve Coughlin was Arizona center Motiejus Krivas and his defensive presence. Van Pelt stated that Krivas can guard more than his position and he will help take the opponent out of what they want to do. Van Pelt closed his points, saying Arizona "can beat you anyway. That's the thing about them."

Van Pelt named four of the five Arizona starters, with Kharchenkov being the one omitted. To Van Pelt's point about Arizona can beat you anyway, the Wildcats have won games this season scoring from 68 to 107 points and allowing between 45 and 71.

The misguided view nationally is that Arizona does not shoot well on three-point attempts. Arizona is 336th, making 5.9 three-point shots per game, 358th, averaging 16.2 attempts from beyond the arc, but 50th with 36,3 three-point percentage in 2025-26.

When Peat missed 3.5 games in February, Anthony Dell'Orso had consecutive 22-point games in Arizona wins over Houston and BYU. Stanford Steve mentioned that the Arizona players do not care who scores. Seven Wildcats average in double figures. Arizona's balance and connectivity are the foundation for their 33-2 season.