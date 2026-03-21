Arizona vs. Utah State: NCAA Tournament 2nd round: Time, odds, series history and TV

Arizona continues its NCAA Tournament run in the second round on Sunday against Utah State. Arizona beat Long Island 92-58 in the NCAA Tournament first round on Friday. Utah State closed the game on a 15-3 run to beat Villanova 86-76 on Friday.

After losing their only two games this season, Arizona is now on a 10-game winning streak. Utah State enters the second round with five consecutive wins. The Aggies have won each game by at least 10 points during their five-game winning streak.

Arizona will have a big size advantage against Utah State. No one in the Utah State rotation is over 6'9 or over 230 pounds. Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas should continue to dominate inside for Arizona. Utah State shot 54.9 percent against Villanova but made only two of 16 three-point attempts.

Utah State is led by guards M.J. Collins (17.7 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists) and Mason Falsev (16.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 3.1 APG). No one else on Utah State averages in double figures. Falsev leads Utah State in rebounding.

Arizona versus Utah State Game Time and TV information

Arizona versus Utah State will tip off at 4:50 PM Mountain Standard Time/Pacific Daylight Time. Kevin Harlan is calling play-by-play, Robbie Hummel and Stan VanGundy are the analysts and Lauren Shehadi is the sideline reporter for TNT.

Arizona versus Utah State FanDuel Odds

Arizona is an 11.5-point favorite over Utah State per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Utah State is -102. Laying the points with Arizona is -120. Utah State is +570 on the money line and Arizona is -850. The over/under for Arizona versus Utah State is 155.5

Arizona versus Utah State All-Time Series

Arizona has one win and three losses all-time. Utah State won at Arizona three times between 1958 and 1963. Arizona beat Utah State 66-53 in the 2005 NCAA Tournament second round in Boise. Four Wildcats scored in double figures in the 2005 game, led by Channing Frye and Salim Stoudamire with 17 each.