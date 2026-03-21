Early odds out for Arizona vs. Utah State NCAA Tournament second-round game

Arizona has opened as an 11.5-point favorite over Utah State in the NCAA Tournament second round on Sunday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Utah State is -102. Laying the points with Arizona is -120. Utah State is +470 on the money line and Arizona is -670.

The over/under for Arizona versus Utah State is 155.5. Arizona beat Long Island 92-58 as a 30.5-point favorite in the first round with an over/under of 147.5. Utah State beat Villanova 86-76 in the first round as a 1.5-point favorite with an over/under of 146.5.

Not including games on Friday, Arizona is averaging 86.1 points per game and allowing 68.8. Utah State entered the game against Villanova averaging 82.5 PPG and allowing 70.4. The Aggies were close to their season numbers in the first-round win over Villanova.

Arizona is 21-14-1 against the spread in 2025-26. Utah State is 16-18 against the spread this season. The Wildcats are 16-14-1 against the point spread as a favorite in 2025-26 and Utah State is 1-1 as an underdog.

Other NCAA Tournament Odds

Arizona has the best FanDuel Sportsbook odds to reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 at -600. Utah State is at +480. Michigan is the national favorite to reach the Elite Eight at -300, earn a Final Four berth at -300 and make the NCAA Tournament Championship game at +195.

Arizona is second at -240 to make the Elite Eight and at -110 to make the Final Four. Arizona and Michigan are tied at +380 to win the National Championship. Michigan plays St. Louis in the second round on Saturday at 9:00 AM Mountain Standard Time in Buffalo.

The odds for Arizona and Michigan improved after Duke beat Siena 71-65 in its first-round game on Thursday. Arizona never trailed against LIU on Friday and Michigan beat Howard 101-80 in its NCAA Tournament first-round win on Thursday.

Arizona has opened as an 11.5-point favorite over Utah State in the NCAA Tournament second round on Sunday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points with Utah State is -102. Laying the points with Arizona is -120. Utah State is +470 on the money line and Arizona is -670.

The over/under for Arizona versus Utah State is 155.5. Arizona beat Long Island 92-58 as a 30.5-point favorite in the first round with an over/under of 147.5. Utah State beat Villanova 86-76 in the first round as a 1.5-point favorite with an over/under of 146.5.

Not including games on Friday, Arizona is averaging 86.1 points per game and allowing 68.8. Utah State entered the game against Villanova averaging 82.5 PPG and allowing 70.4. The Aggies were close to their season numbers in the first-round win over Villanova.

Arizona is 21-14-1 against the spread in 2025-26. Utah State is 16-18 against the spread this season. The Wildcats are 16-14-1 against the point spread as a favorite in 2025-26 and Utah State is 1-1 as an underdog.

Other NCAA Tournament Odds

Arizona has the best FanDuel Sportsbook odds to reach the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 at -600. Utah State is at +480. Michigan is the national favorite to reach the Elite Eight at -300, earn a Final Four berth at -300 and make the NCAA Tournament Championship game at +195.

Arizona is second at -240 to make the Elite Eight and at -110 to make the Final Four. Arizona and Michigan are tied at +380 to win the National Championship. Michigan plays St. Louis in the second round on Saturday at 9:00 AM Mountain Standard Time in Buffalo.

The odds for Arizona and Michigan improved after Duke beat Siena 71-65 in its first-round game on Thursday. Arizona never trailed against LIU on Friday and Michigan beat Howard 101-80 in its NCAA Tournament first-round win on Thursday.