Arizona fast start buries Utah in Big XII season opener to remain undefeated

Arizona had a 14-0 run after Utah scored the first two points of the game and cruised to a 97-78 win in the Big XII opener in Salt Lake City. The eight-game Arizona streak of wins by at least 20-point margins barely came to an end on Saturday.

After Arizona stretched the lead to 27-10, Utah responded by cutting the deficit to 34-26. Arizona extended the lead to 58-39 at halftime and cruised from there. The 58 points were the most Arizona scored in the first half in 2025-26. Arizona took its biggest lead at 70-46 in the second half.

Five Wildcats finished in double figures, led by Tobe Awaka and Jaden Bradley with 18 points. Awaka tied his career high in scoring, added 12 rebounds and made two three-point shots. Brayden Burries and Koa Peat each scored 17 points and Ivan Karchenkov finished with 13.

Arizona led by at least 16 points throughout the second half and the lead was double digits for the final 25:59. The Wildcats continued to dominate inside with a 43-30 rebounding advantage and 52-42 points in the paint edge.

Burries also finished with his first double-double, adding 11 rebounds. Arizona took care of the ball with 18 assists to nine turnovers. The Wildcats shot 53.6 percent from the field, made seven out of 18 three-point attempts and 16 out of 21 from the free throw line.

Terrence Brown led Utah with 26 points on 10 out of 20 from the field with six assists. Keanu Dawes and Don McHenry each scored 15 as the other Utes in double figures. Utah shot 44.3 percent from the field, made five out of 17 from the field and 11 out of 12 free throw attempts.

Next game for Arizona

Arizona returns home to host Kansas State on Wednesday. Kansas State lost 83-73 to BYU on Saturday to fall to 9-5 overall and 0-1 in the Big XII. That is the only game scheduled between the two Big XII Wildcats during the regular season.