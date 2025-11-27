Arizona fits KenPom metric criteria of last 20 National Champions

The last 20 NCAA Tournament champions have been undefeated on Thanksgiving. Nineteen of the past 20 NCAA Tournament Champions have finished in the top 21 in KenPom Offense and top 31 in KenPom defense. Per the X account, Cyclone Larry, Arizona, is one of six teams that fit both criteria.

Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan and Purdue are the other five teams that are top 21 in KenPom offense and top 31 in KenPom defense per Cyclone Larry. Arizona is 13th in KenPom offense, 10th in KenPom defense and ninth overall.

Duke is third overall, fifth in KenPom offensive and defensive ratings. Iowa State is fourth in KenPom, 16th in offensive rating and third in defensive rating. Michigan is first in KenPom, 14th in offensive rating and first in defensive rating. Purdue is second in KenPom, first in offensive rating and 20th in defensive rating.

Louisville is seventh in KenPom, second in offensive rating and 27th in defensive rating. Iowa is 7-0, 21st in KenPom, 28th in offensive rating and 25th in defensive rating to just miss the cut. Florida finished third in KenPom in 2024-25, second in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating.

The strength of schedule among the six teams fitting the KenPom and undefeated criteria is Michigan 10th, Purdue 29th, Duke 302nd, Iowa State 156th, Louisville 333rd and Arizona 58th. Iowa's SOS is 281st, Arizona has Alabama, 10th in KenPom, Auburn 24th and San Diego State, 47th remaining among its non-conference opponents.

Houston joins Arizona and Iowa State as Big XII teams in the top 10 in KenPom. The Cougars have started 7-1 with a 73-70 loss to Tennessee at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. Houston is sixth in KenPom, 33rd in offensive rating, second in defensive rating and 110th in SOS.

Arizona plays at Houston on February 14 and hosts Iowa State on March 2. BYU is 4-1 with a loss to Connecticut in Boston, 11th in KenPom, fourth in offensive rating, 30th in defensive rating and 36th in SOS. Arizona is at BYU on January 26 and hosts the Cougars on February 18.