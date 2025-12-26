Arizona freshman class has exceeded expectations during spectacular start

Koa Peat's spectacular debut, Brayden Burries' recent emergence and the consistency of Ivan Karchenkov have proven why the 2026 Arizona class was the highest rated in program history. Dwayne Aristode has three double-figure games in 2025-26.

Aristode, Burries, Karchenkov and Peat were the cornerstone players in the 2025 Arizona class and are half of the eight-man rotation Tommy Lloyd has primarily played this season. Burries leads Arizona, averaging 14.0 points per game and Peat is second, averaging 13.8.

Peat scored 30 points, making 11 of 18 from the field, eight of 12 from the free throw line, with seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while committing only one foul and two turnovers in a scintillating debut as Arizona upset defending National Champion Florida 93-87.

After a mediocre start, Burries is averaging 18.4 PPG on 57.1 percent from the field, 38.9 percent on three-point attempts and 73.1 percent from the free throw line with a stellar 65.5 eFG percentage in his last seven games.

Highest rated recruiting class in program history 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vp1PwKbTPB — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) August 19, 2025

Karchenkov providing versatile consistency

Karchenkov is averaging 8.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.3 assists and is tied for the team lead with Jaden Bradley, posting 2.0 steals per game. Karchenkov is shooting 46.9 percent from the field, 32.3 percent from the field, 76.0 percent on free throws and has a 53.1 eFG percentage.

Aristode is averaging 6.5 PPG, 2.1 RPG, leads Arizona with 20 three-point field goals and is second on the Wildcats, shooting 51.3 percent from beyond the arc. Aristode scored a season-high 18 points against Northern Arizona, 17 versus Denver and 12 in the win over Northern Arizona.

Aristode, Burries, Karchenkov and Peat were part of a seven-man 2025 Arizona class. Sidi Gueye, Bryce James and Mabil Mawut are the only three players in the 2025 Arizona class. Gueye has shown some promise in limited playing time and adds depth on the front line.

Expect James and Mawut to redshirt this season. James and Mawut have not appeared in a game this season. College Basketball requires players to sit out the entire season to maintain a redshirt. Medical redshirts are granted to players who play no more than 30 percent of their team's games.