Arizona freshman forward Dwayne Aristode enters transfer portal as expected

Arizona freshman forward Dwayne Aristode became the first Wildcat to enter the Transfer Portal on Saturday. Freshman forward Sidi Gueye was the first Arizona player to enter the Transfer Portal on Friday. Aristode entering the Transfer Portal had been widely speculated.

Aristode averaged 3.8 points per game on 49.0 percent from the field, 46.2 percent on three-point attempts and made 10 out of his 20 free throw attempts with a 64.6 eFG percentage and 1.7 rebounds. Playing time for Aristode went down with each successive month, with the exception of the National Semifinal Game.

After averaging 6.46 PPG in 17 MPG over 13 games in November and December, Aristode averaged 2.24 PPG in 11.29 MPG in January, February and March combined. The efficiency for Aristode in those three months also regressed as he shot 41.9 percent from the field, 36.0 percent on threes and a 52.3 eFG percentage.

The transfer of Aristode opens up a frontcourt spot for Arizona on its 2026-27 roster and in the projected rotation. Freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov could enter the NBA Draft and might receive an invitation to the NBA Combine in Chicago in May.

NEWS: Arizona's Dwayne Aristode will enter the transfer portal, THE·TEAM told DraftExpress.



The 6'8, 19-year-old Dutch wing averaged 3.8 points in 13 minutes as a freshman, shooting 46% from three.



Former top-30 recruit will draw heavy interest across the high major spectrum. pic.twitter.com/UVDGqwRGGP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 12, 2026

What caused Aristode's transfer

Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority reported Aristode met with the Arizona coaching staff on Thursday and that they wanted him to return, but could not guarantee a role for next season. Aristode signed with Arizona in the 2025 class as the 24th-ranked prospect and seventh small forward in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Aristode entered Arizona as the third five-star prospect in the 2025 class with combo guard Brayden Burries and power forward Koa Peat. As Burries and Peat thrived, Aristode struggled. Abilene Christian, Bethune-Cookman and Denver in November and December were the only games Aristode scored in double figures.

Expect Arizona to be extremely active in the Transfer Portal. If Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas return for Arizona, Tommy Lloyd and his staff should have one of the best frontlines in the country with a high-level transfer PF.