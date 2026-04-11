Arizona reserve PF Sidi Gueye becomes 1st Wildcat to enter Transfer Portal

Arizona lost its first player to the Transfer Portal on Friday, with Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority reporting that freshman center Sidi Gueye has entered. Gueye appeared in 26 games this season, with his most significant playing time in February when forwards Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat were out.

Gueye averaged 1.3 points per game and 0.8 rebounds, while making 72.2 percent of his shots from the field in 3.5 minutes per contest. In 31 minutes played over six games played in February, Gueye scored eight points, made four of his five field goal attempts with seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Gueye signed with Arizona as one of seven freshmen in the 2026 class as the 162nd-ranked prospect and 37th power forward in the 247Sports composite rankings. A native of Senegal, Gueye played for Real Madrid before matriculating at Arizona.

Arizona signed Gueye in April 2025, a few weeks after National Signing Day. Gueye had career highs of five points versus Kansas State in January, four rebounds versus BYU in February and three blocks in an Arizona win over Abilene Christian in November.

Arizona freshman Sidi Gueye has entered the transfer portal. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) April 10, 2026

What is the future for Arizona and Gueye

Gueye was going to be a backup at best for Arizona in 2026-27. Center Motiejus Krivas is expected to enter the NBA Draft while leaving open the potential to return to Arizona depending on his draft status. Gueye will seek another program that can offer him more playing time.

Expect Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff to seek to add at least two big men to their 2026-27 roster. Arizona has been mentioned as one of the leaders to add Kansas transfer, PF Bryson Tiller. Redshirt freshman forward Mabil Mawut is currently on the Arizona roster with the potential of remaining with the Wildcats in 2026-27.