Arizona among the top schools for Kansas transfer power forward Bryson Tiller

Arizona, Miami, Michigan and Missouri are the top four schools being considered by Kansas transfer power forward Bryson Tiller, according to Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68. Arizona will likely be searching for a PF in the Transfer Portal with 2025-26 starter Koa Peat almost certainly entering the NBA Draft.

Starting small forward Ivan Kharchenkov and reserve Dwayne Aristode are on the Arizona roster at the position with eligiblity remaining at the position. There have been reports that Aristode will enter the Transfer Portal. The Transfer Portal opened at Midnight on Tuesday and remains open through April 21.

Tiller averaged 7.9 points per game on 44.9 percent from the field, 26.9 percent on three-point attempts, and 69.4 percent from the free throw line with a 48.0 eFG percentage while contributing 6.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.3 blocks in 25.9 minutes over 35 games in 2025-26.

Tiller likely does not have as high an upside as Peat. In the 2025 class, the 247Sports composite rankings had Tiller as the 42nd overall prospect, ninth PF and fourth player in Georgia out of Overtime Elite in Atlanta. Peat was the ninth-ranked player and fourth PF in the 2025 class.

Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller's top schools (as of now) are Michigan, Arizona, Miami and Missouri, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Talented and skilled freshman averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 boards and 1.3 blocks this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 8, 2026

How Tiller fits for Arizona

Adam Finkelstein, the 247Sports Director of Scouting, stated in Tiller's high school scouting report published in October 2024 that at 6'10, Tiller has a 7'3 wingspan, 9'3 standing reach and 11-inch hands. Putting Tiller with Krivas would give Arizona two players with the ability to block shots.

If Kharchenkov and Krivas return in 2026-27 and Tiller transfers to Arizona, the Wildcats would have one of the best defensive front lines nationally. Miami, Michigan and Missouri will be formidable competitors for Tiller. Miami and Michigan equally like frontlines with length like Tommy Lloyd does for Arizona.

Arizona will be far more active in the 2026 Transfer Portal than it was in 2025. The Wildcats will host former Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad on Tuesday. Expect Arizona to host more transfers, with some potential starters and others that will build depth.