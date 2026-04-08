Koa Peat named top stay-or-go decisions that defines college basketball's offseason

Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports listed Koa Peat first among the "Ranking the 15 most important stay-or-go decisions that will define college basketball's offseason." Peat is expected to enter and stay in the 2026 NBA Draft. Peat is projected to be selected 12th overall by Portland in the 2026 NBA Draft by Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports.

Peat entering the NBA Draft has become polarizing among the Arizona fan base. As a projected lottery pick, it is difficult to justify him staying in college. Consensus NBA Mock Drafts project Peat much lower as the 25th overall pick by the New York Knicks.

Peat was second on Arizona in 2025-26 averaging 14.1 points per game and third, posting 5.6 rebounds with 2.6 assists, while shooting 52.8 percent from the field, 62.3 percent from the free throw line and had a 53.7 percent eFG percentage.

Defensively, Peat was a below-the-rim player with 25 blocks in 36 games while adding 23 steals. Michigan held Peat to 16 points on six out of 18 from the field with 11 rebounds as Arizona lost 91-73 in the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal on Saturday.

"While Peat will likely end up entering the draft, returning to school for one more season could be the best option. Peat projects to be taken somewhere in the mid-to-late first round...The highs of Peat's freshman season at Arizona were incredible...the lows should have him considering at least one more season of college.



Peat is a bullyball forward who shot 53.6% on 2-pointers...one knock on his game...was the lack of 3-point attempts. Peat shot just 20 total (7 of 20) 3-pointers this season...Peat is the kind of player who could be in contention to be a top-three pick in 2027 if he does return to Arizona." Cameron Salerno, CBS SPorts

Potential Naismith and Wooden candidate

Salerno added that if Peat returns in 2026-27, Peat "would also be one of the top candidates for National Player of the Year honors." After inconsistencies during the middle of the season, Peat excelled for Arizona during their March runs through the Big XII and NCAA Tournaments.

Peat averaged 15.1 PPG on 53.5 percent shooting with 5.6 RPG and 2.7 APG in March. Playing well in the most meaningful games of the 2025-26 season should enhance Peat's NBA Draft prospects. How Peat performs at the NBA Combine during May in Chicago will be critical to where he is selected in the draft.

At 6'8 and 235 pounds, Peat is undersized for a modern NBA power forward. Peat handles the ball well and can penetrate, but as Salerno mentions, he has to improve his outside shot. Improving his assist total will also help Peat's NBA Draft stock.

Finkelstein observed before the Final Four that Peat was an early bloomer who was passed on NBA Draft boards by other freshmen, including A.J. Dybantsa of BYU, Darius Acuff of Arkansas, Darryn Peterson of Kansas and Caleb Wilson of North Carolina.

Arizona swept BYU this season, split two games with Kansas and beat Arkansas 109-88 in the NCAA Tournament West Regional Semifinal. All Peat does is win. Peat won Arizona State championships all four years in high school and has four FIBA Gold Medals.