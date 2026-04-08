Arizona basketball 2026 Transfer Portal tracker: Tommy Lloyd's title run starts now

Arizona is not expected to lose as many players to the 2026 Transfer Portal as it did in 2025. Key rotation players, forward Henri Veesaar to North Carolina and K.J. Lewis to Georgetown, were two of the six players who transferred from Arizona in 2025.

There has been some speculation that freshman forward Dwayne Aristode could enter the Transfer Portal. Aristode averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13.3 minutes as the eighth player in the 2025-26 Arizona rotation. If Aristode returns to Arizona in 2026-27, he will almost certainly see an increase in minutes.

Point guard and power forwards are projected to be the two positions Arizona targets as the priority in the Transfer Portal. Arizona needs to replace starting point guard Jaden Bradley and power forward Koa Peat is expected to enter the 2026 NBA Draft.

Arizona could start Arisotode and Ivan Kharchenkov at the forwards in 2026-27. Khachenkov could potentially enter the 2026 NBA Draft. Arizona center Motiejus Krivas and Kharchenkov are candidates to receive invites to the NBA Combine in Chicago in May.

Way too early to look ahead to next year with an entire tournament still to be played. But if your core trio following the dance for next year is Krivas, Kharchenkov, Holt with two wings off the bench in Aristode and Holmes, that’s a very good foundation.



A great starting… — Jacob Seliga (@jacob_seliga) March 10, 2026

Possible Arizona transfer additions

The most frequently mentioned transfer for Arizona is former Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad. Shelstad played against Arizona with Oregon in the Pac-12 and in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Shelstad improved in each of the games he played against Arizona.

Arizona is hosting Shelstad on April 14. Shelstad would be the starting point guard for Arizona in 2026-27 if he commits to the Wildcats. In three seasons with Oregon, Shelstad averaged 13.6 points per game on 43.9 percent from the field, 35.2 percent on three-point attempts and 84.6 percent from the free throw line

Another transfer to follow for Arizona is former Duke small forward Niklas Khamenia. Khamenia was a top target of Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona staff as a 2025 high school prospect. Khamenia averaged 5.7 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.8 minutes as a freshman in 2026-27.

The Transfer Portal opened at midnight Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday. The Transfer Portal will remain open through April 21. Arizona is expected to be active. In addition to point guard and power forward, Arizona needs more three-point shooting and to add depth to the 2026-27 roster.