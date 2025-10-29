Arizona Freshman Ivan Kharchenkov Ready To Contribute at Either Forward Position

Arizona German freshman Ivan Kharchenkov told reporters after the final exhibition game against Embry-Riddle on Monday that he is ready to contribute at either forward spot during the 2025-26 season. Kharchenkov was the last player to commit to Arizona in the 2025-26 class.

Before signing with Arizona, Kharchenkov played for legendary athletic club Bayern Munich. In two exhibition games, Kharchenkov averaged 21 minutes, 13.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2,0 steals and shot 71.4 percent from the field, made one of two three-point attempts and five out of six free throws.

Kharchenkov came off the bench in both exhibition games. Expect Kharchenov to be the sixth through eighth man for Arizona, depending on game matchups. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd will be able to play a versatile lineup with the addition of Kharchenov.

At 6'7, 220 pounds, Kharchenkov has the size to play power forward in college and he showed his all-around game to thrive at small forward. Kharchenkov scored nine points on 4-7 from the field, 1-2 from the free throw line, with two assists in 24 minutes in the 81-68 Arizona exhibition win over St. Mary's.

"I was playing more the three position in...Europe...Putting myself at the four position can help the team...just rotation-wise and also makes it more difficult for the defense to play against me...It's also better...for my game to improve, just to see how the four-man has to move, or...when I'm going to be playing at the three, understand what the four is looking for...that's a good thing for me and for the team." Arizona Forward Ivan Karchenkov

Arizona is exceptionally deep in the front court. Tobe Awaka will likely start in the post with freshman forward Koa Peat also in the front court. Jaden Bradley returns for Arizona as the starting point guard and wing Anthony Dell'Orso returns as the other starter with Awaka.

Expect Motiejus Krivas to be the first player off the bench for Arizona in most games. Opposing lineups and if an Arizona player gets in early foul trouble, could dictate the rotation for Lloyd. Arizona also has Harvard transfer Evan Nelson as a backup point guard and freshman forward Dwayne Aristode.

If an opponent plays small ball, Lloyd could elect to provide Kharchenkov more playing time in a specific game. ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla projected Kharchenov as an impact player this summer. Kharchenkov is another international with high upside signed by Lloyd.