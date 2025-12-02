Arizona gets 2nd 2027 commitment from 3-Star WR Trey Smith

Three-star Glibert, Williams Field wide receiver Trey Smith became the second commitment in the 2027 Arizona class on Monday. Arizona has had a commitment from Georgetown East View athlete Jalani Culpepper since October 29.

Smith has 51 receptions for 992 yards and four touchdowns in the past two seasons for Williams Field, per MaxPreps. Smith had 36 receptions for 695 yards and three TDs in 2025. The 247Sports composite rankings have Smith as the 569th prospect, 72nd WR and 10th player in Arizona in the 2027 class.

Arizona has a young WR corps that will have eligibility remaining when Smith enrolls in 2027. Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege and WR coach Bobby Wade showed the willingness to play true freshmen this season.

True freshman WR Gio Richardson had 19 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. That included the program record-setting TD pass by Noah Fifita at Cincinnati. Arizona has redshirt freshman Brandon Phelps, true freshman Isaiah Mizell and redshirt sophomores Devin Hyatt and Tre Spivey with two or more years of eligiblity at WR.

I want to thank every coach who has taken the time to build a relationship with me and believe in my potential. Your support and offers mean more than you know.

With that being said, I’m blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arizona. @ArizonaFBall… pic.twitter.com/t25dJqbBgX — Trey Smith (Mark) 3⭐️ (@treysmith2027) December 2, 2025

Who Arizona beat out for Trey Smith

Arizona beat out Power Four programs Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Miami, plus multiple Group of Five programs for the commitment from Smith. The two-player Arizona class is currently 28th nationally in the 2027 247Sports Composite rankings,

Smith is not listed as having taken any official visits yet. Players can start taking official visits on August 1 of their junior year. Culpepper and Smith provide Brent Brennan and his staff with a good foundation in the 2027 class. Arizona has a lot of momentum with the win at Arizona State to finish the regular season 9-3.

The 2026 Arizona class that can begin signing on Wednesday is 31st nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings and third in the Big XII. Arizona has six four-star commits in the 2026 class. After a difficult inaugural season in 2024, Brent Brennan is building a strong roster for the future.