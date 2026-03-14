Arizona gets 9th consecutive run-rule win with upset at 2nd-ranked Texas Tech

Arizona continued its run as one of the hottest teams nationally with a 9-0 run-rule victory at second-ranked Texas Tech in the first of a three-game series on Friday. The Widlcats earned their ninth consecutive run-rule victory to set a program record.

Arizona improved to 21-5 overall and now leads the Big XII at 4-0. The Wildcats are 12th in the ESPN/USA Softball poll. With another win over Texas Tech this weekend, Arizona should rise in the polls when they are released on Monday.

Arizona and Texas Tech had minimal threats through the first two innings. The Wildcats took control with a five-run third. Tayler Biehl opened the scoring for Arizona with a double that scored Regan Shockey to put the Wildcats ahead 1-0.

Grace Jenkins gave Arizona a 4-0 lead with a three-run home run that scored Biehl and Sydney Stewart. Anyssa Wild gave Arizona consecutive HRs when she connected as a pinch hitter. Arizona maintained its five run lead until a decisive four run fifth inning.

What a game for @ArizonaSoftball‼️ Big win for the Cats! 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/AlMiqrRMIx — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) March 14, 2026

All four runs came on a Jenkins grand slam that scored Sereniti Trice, Biehl and Stewart. Jenkins entered the game hitting .294 with four home runs and 22 runs batted in. Jenkins' previous high was four RBIs in Arizona wins over Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina before the seven on Friday versus Texas Tech.

Jalen Adams pitched all five innings, allowing four hits and a walk with four strikeouts to improve to 12-3. Biehl and Jenkins each had two hits for Arizona. Biehl, Jenkins and Stewart each scored two runs. Texas Tech dropped to 25-2 with the loss and 3-1 in the Big XII.

Nebraska beat Texas Tech 3-2 on February 15 to give the Red Raiders their only other defeat. Arizona ended a 14-game Texas Tech winning streak. Arizona and Texas Tech finish the series with a doubleheader on Saturday, which is scheduled for 10 AM and noon Mountain Standard Time.