Arizona sweeps BYU and continues recent roll with 8th consecutive run-rule win

Arizona earned a comeback win for the second time in three games to sweep BYU with a 16-5 run-rule victory on Saturday. BYU scored twice in the top of the first inning to take a3 2-0 lead, before Arizona had five in the first inning and six in the second to take control of the game.

Ilovea Brittingham hit a two-run home run in the top of the first that scored Hailey Shuler to put BYU ahead 2-0. Arizona capped its five run first inning with a three-run Jenna Sniffen HR that scored Tayler Biehl and Grace Jenkins to put the Wildcats in front to stay 5-2.

The six-run second inning was highlighted by a two-run HR by Sydney Stewart that scored Sereniti Trice. Those were Stewart's second and third runs batted in on Saturday. Tele Jennings had a run-scoring double and Anyssa Wild had a two-run double in the second that followed Stewart's HR.

BYU cut the deficit to 11-3 in the fourth inning when Bre Townsend singled home Rita Tavita. Arizona answered in the bottom of the fourth inning with five more runs to provide at five runs cushion to earn the run-rule victory.

Arizona big innings

Emma Kavanagh began the bottom of the fourth with a single scoring Kiki Escobar, Regan Shockey had an infield single that scored Camila Zepeda, a Biehl two-run single and a Sina Talataina ground out scored Trice to extend the lead to 16-5.

Shockey, Biehl, Stewart and Jennings all had two hits for Arizona. Biehl matched Stewart with three RBIs. Jalen Adams pitched 4.0 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, with two walks and four strikeouts. Sarah Wright closed the game for Arizona without allowing a run in the fifth inning.

Arizona has nearly a week off before playing a three-game series at second-ranked Texas Tech from Friday through Sunday. The Wildcats go from a three-game series at home against the worst team in the Big XII to a three-game road series against the best team in the conference.