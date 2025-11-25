Arizona gets off to a lightning-fast start in dominant win over Denver

Arizona scored the first 13 points of the game against Denver on their way to a 103-73 win on Monday night. The Wildcats have started the season with six consecutive wins without a loss. Freshman led the way for Arizona in an overwhelming performance.

Brayden Burries and Ivan Kharchenov each scored a career-high 20 points, Dwayne Aristode had 17 and Koa Peat finished with 12 as the freshmen who thrived against Denver. After being named the NCAA National Player of the Week, Jaden Bradley was able to defer to the freshmen on Monday.

Bradley finished with nine points on four out of seven from the field and three assists. The veterans led Arizona in wins over Connecticut and UCLA. Tobe Awaka was the veteran who shined the most for Arizona off the bench versus Denver with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Arizona eclipsed 90 points for the third time this season and topped 100 for the first time in 2025-26. The Wildcats made a season-high 12 three-point shots but only converted nine out of 20 from the free throw line. Arizona dominated inside for the second consecutive game.

Arizona continues to dominant inside

After outrebounding Connecticut by 20 and outscoring them 42-24 on points in the paint, Arizona was plus 21 on the boards against Denver and outscored the Pioneers 50 to 22 inside. Burries contributed with seven rebounds and also had four assists.

Cameron Johnson led Denver with 18 points on 7-13 from the field and Zane Nelson scored 17 on six out of nine from the field while making all three of his three-point attempts. Denver shot 37.5 percent from the field and made nine of its 23 three-point attempts.

Arizona is off until Saturday, when it hosts Norfolk State. Norfolk State has three wins and four losses this season, with two of the victories against sub-Division I teams. Norfolk State hosts Virginia-Lynchburg on Tuesday before playing Arizona on Saturday.