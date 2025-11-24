Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley named National Player of the Week

Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley was named the National Player of the Week by Andy Katz of NCAA.com. Bradley led Arizona to a 71-67 win at Connecticut on Wednesday night. That was the third win for Arizona over a team that began the season in the top 12 of the preseason rankings.

Arizona previously had wins over Florida and UCLA this season. Bradley made six of his 13 shots from the field, one of two three-point attempts and eight of nine free throw attempts and finished with three rebounds, two assists and two steals against Connecticut.

Bradley continued to be one of the best closers in College Basketball. With Arizona leading by one point with 16 seconds left in the game, Bradley made a critical up-and-under move to get a layup and extend the lead to 70-67.

Bradley has made eight of his 11 shots and scored 17 points with no turnovers per college basketball analytics in 14 clutch minutes to lead Arizona to the wins over Connecticut, Florida and UCLA. With eight clutch field goals in 2025, Bradley has already exceeded his total of seven during the 2025-26 season.

Jaden Bradley's season statistics

Bradley is averaging career highs of 16.8 points per game, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals, 58.3 shooting percentage, 50.0 percent on three-point attempts, 85.7 percent from the free throw line and a 62.5 eFG percentage. Bradley is also contributing 3.0 rebounds per game.

Bradley averaged 21.0 PPG, shot 56.8 percent from the field, made four out of eight three-point attempts, 19 for 21 from the free throw line, with 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG and 2.0 SPG against Connecticut, Florida and UCLA combined.

Bradley has taken the mantle of being the team leader for Arizona on and off the court and the one to take the big shots in clutch time. Arizona will not play another ranked team until it hosts number 22 Auburn on December 6.