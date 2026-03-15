Arizona gets run ruled in doubleheader at Texas Tech, dropping series

After a 9-0 run-rule win at Texas Tech on Friday, Arizona lost 8-0 and 14-6 as the Red Raiders earned the series win on Saturday. Texas Tech improves to 5-1 in the Big XII with the wins on Saturday and Arizona drops to 4-2. Utah leads the Big XII at 3-0 and Baylor is 4-1 entering games on Sunday.

Arizona looked poised to win the series with a 5-1 lead after 1.5 innings in the first game on Saturday. Sydney Stewart hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to put Arizona ahead 2-0. Kaitlyn Terry answered with a HR in the bottom of the second inning to cut the Texas Tech deficit to 2-1.

Arizona took the 5-1 lead with a three-run Addison Duke HR in the top of the second inning. A Taylor Perry solo HR in the bottom of the second cut the Arizona lead to 5-3. Desirae Spearman hit a three-run HR after a pair of walks to tie the game at five. Hailey Toney scored on a wild pitch to put Texas Tech ahead 6-5.

Stewart hit her second HR to tie the game at six in the top of the third inning. Texas Tech put the game away with a five-run fourth inning. Terry went deep again in the decisive fourth inning to extend the Texas Tech lead to 8-6. Texas Tech scored three more runs in the fourth to extend the lead to 11-6.

Final | No. 2 Texas Tech 8, No. 12 Arizona 0 (5 inn.)



We're back home next week to host Arizona State — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) March 14, 2026

Jasmyn Burns had a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Texas Tech up 13-6 and within one run of the run-rule win. After Arizona did not score in the top of the sixth inning, Lauren Allred hit a walk-off HR to give the Red Raiders the 14-6 win.

Texas Tech scored three runs in the second inning, two in the third and three in the fourth to earn the run-rule win in game two. Spearman opened the scoring in game two with an RBI single. Jackie Lis and Mihyia Davis added their own RBI singles to put Texas Tech ahead 3-0 after two innings.

Taylor Pannell had the fourth RBI single for Texas Tech in the second inning. Pannell subsequently was caught stealing at second base and Mia Williams scored on the play to extend the Texas Tech lead to 5-0. A Terry three-run HR in the bottom of the fourth inning gave Texas Tech an 8-0 lead.

All-American pitcher NiJaree Canady allowed two hits with no walks and two strikeouts in five innings to give Texas Tech the shutout and the series. Arizona returns home on Friday to host Arizona State for three games.