Arizona has a change at transfer punter with addition of Carter Schwartz

Arizona is adding former Louisville punter Carter Schwartz, as first reported by Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star. Schwartz is replacing former Washington State kicker and punter Ryan Harris, who had his eligibility denied by the NCAA after he previously committed to Arizona.

Schwartz averaged 41.1 yards per punt on 30 attempts in 18 games with 11 punts inside the 20, nine fair catches forced, two punts more than 50 yards and one touchback. A redshirt junior in 2025, Schwartz signed with Louisville in the 2023 class per 247Sports.

Schwartz is originally from Louisville, where he played at Trinity High School. Graduate student David Chapeau and Schwartz split the punting duties for Louisville during the 2025 season. Chapeau punted 43 times for an average of 39.7 yards per punt.

Harris averaged 40.7 yards per punt on 52 attempts with touchbacks, 21 fair catches, 15 inside the 20 and nine of 50 or more yards. Arizona also added Australian punter Chase Ridley, who was granted a release after originally signing with West Virginia.

BREAKING: Louisville punter Carter Schwartz is transferring to Arizona.



The move comes after Washington State transfer Ryan Harris was denied his eligibility waiver by the NCAA.



Schwartz has punted 30 times for an average of 41.1 yards per in his college career 🎯 pic.twitter.com/hqIDG6IZit — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) January 30, 2026

Improving punting over 2025

Arizona finished 101st nationally in 2025, averaging 41.45 yards per punt. Michael Salgado-Medina, the primary kicker for Arizona in 2025, began the season averaging 41.7 yards per punt on six attempts in addition to his punting duties.

Expect Arizona to have an open competition throughout the spring and into August training camp for punter. Schwartz is the favorite to be the punter. Salgado-Medina is the likely favorite to also handle kickoff for Arizona in 2026. Ian Wagner led the nation, averaging 64.99 yards per kickoff.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Schwartz should provide Arizona with stability at punter. Schwartz would have finished 69th nationally in average in 2025 if he had enough punting attempts to qualify. Arizona needs Schwartz to elevate his production in 2026.