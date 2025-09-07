Arizona has another big move in week 3 ESPN Football Power Index

Arizona moved up seven spots to 44th in the week three ESPN Football Power Index after a 48-3 win over Weber State on Saturday night. Arizona is now ninth out of 16 Big XII teams in the Week three ESPN FPI. The week three move by Arizona is after they were 66th in the ESPN FPI entering the 2025 season.

Kansas State, whom Arizona hosts on Friday night, fell 17 spots to 46th in the week three ESPN FPI. Kansas State was 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 20th in the AFCA Coaches preseason polls. After a 24-21 loss to Army on Saturday, Kansas State fell completely out of both polls.

Kansas State was the only team that fell below Arizona from where they were ranked entering week two. The updated ESPN FPI projects Arizona with a 59 percent chance to beat Kansas State on Friday night. Arizona enters the game versus Kansas State 2-0 for the second consecutive year.

Arizona is now projected with 7.0 wins and 5.1 losses by the ESPN FPI. That is up from 6.3 wins and 5.7 losses last week. Arizona now has an 83.6 percent chance to reach six wins and become bowl eligible. That is up from 69.4 percent last week.

Big 12 Power Rankings Week 3



Did I get it right? pic.twitter.com/wAxXpdCxYH — First and XII - A Big 12 Podcast (@FirstandXII) September 7, 2025

Arizona is 54th in strength of record, 128th in strength of schedule, 45th in remaining strength of schedule, 15th in game control and ninth in average in-game win probability. Arizona has not trailed in dominant wins over Hawaii and Weber State in the first two weeks of the 2025 season.

Five of the remaining opponents on the 2025 Arizona schedule are ahead of the Wildcats in the FPI. Arizona plays at Iowa State and Arizona State and hosts BYU Kansas and Baylor. Colorado, Houston, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State are the remaining 2025 Arizona opponents behind the Wildcats in the ESPN FPI.