Arizona has chance to get back on track hosting Fresno State in 3-game series

Arizona hopes to build another winning streak after losing to Grand Canyon on Tuesday. Wins over Vanderbilt and UC-Irvine last weekend at the Live Like Lou Classic gave Arizona its only 2026 winning streak. Fresno State has won seven games and lost four entering the three-game weekend series.

Arizona enters the weekend 248th in the 11point7.com RPI. Fresno State is 227th in the RPI. Fresno State lost its season-opening series to Utah, beat Pepperdine in a three-game series and two out of three at Stanford before a victory over Sacramento State on Tuesday.

Nate Novitske and Caleb Danzeisen were named to the All-Tournament team at the Live Like Lou Classic. Novitske was named the Most Valuable Player and has 11 hits in 19 at-bats over his last four games. Danzeisen had three hits in all at-bats with three walks while reaching base seven times.

Sky Collins hitting .415 and Mikey Boyd at .414 pace the Fresno State offense. Fresno State does not hit for a lot of power. The Bulldogs are tied for 255th nationally with five home runs in 11 games for an average of .45 per contest.

opening up the weekend at the Juice Box 🧃



🆚 | Fresno State

📍 | Tucson, Arizona

🏟️ | Hi Corbett Field

⏰ | 6 PM

📺 | ESPN+

🎟️ | https://t.co/LlYEW0OVFE

📊 | https://t.co/q0YywTtjZP pic.twitter.com/yVNkcV9DAj — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) March 6, 2026

Fresno State at Arizona: Game times and streaming

The first pitch for Arizona and Fresno State will be at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time on Friday and Saturday and noon on Sunday. Brody Dryden will call play-by-play on ESPN+

Weekend pitching rotations

Owen Kramkowski (0-2, 8.49) will start for Arizona on Friday night against Tyler Patrick (1-1, 2.77) for Fresno State. Smith Bailey (1-0, 2.65) starts for Arizona on Saturday versus Parker Heintz (0-0, 0.00) for Fresno State. Sunday features Luc Fladda (1-0, 1.29) for Arizona against Victor Arreola (0-0, 7.15).

Looking ahead for Arizona

Arizona is on the road next week. Arizona State will host Arizona on Tuesday, before the Wildcats open Big XII play at Utah in a three-game series from Friday through Sunday next weekend.