Arizona has chance to get back on track hosting Fresno State in 3-game series

Arizona hopes to build another winning streak after losing to Grand Canyon on Tuesday. Wins over Vanderbilt and UC-Irvine last weekend at the Live Like Lou Classic gave Arizona its only 2026 winning streak. Fresno State has won seven games and lost four entering the three-game weekend series.
Arizona enters the weekend 248th in the 11point7.com RPI. Fresno State is 227th in the RPI. Fresno State lost its season-opening series to Utah, beat Pepperdine in a three-game series and two out of three at Stanford before a victory over Sacramento State on Tuesday.
Nate Novitske and Caleb Danzeisen were named to the All-Tournament team at the Live Like Lou Classic. Novitske was named the Most Valuable Player and has 11 hits in 19 at-bats over his last four games. Danzeisen had three hits in all at-bats with three walks while reaching base seven times.
Sky Collins hitting .415 and Mikey Boyd at .414 pace the Fresno State offense. Fresno State does not hit for a lot of power. The Bulldogs are tied for 255th nationally with five home runs in 11 games for an average of .45 per contest.
Fresno State at Arizona: Game times and streaming
The first pitch for Arizona and Fresno State will be at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time on Friday and Saturday and noon on Sunday. Brody Dryden will call play-by-play on ESPN+
Weekend pitching rotations
Owen Kramkowski (0-2, 8.49) will start for Arizona on Friday night against Tyler Patrick (1-1, 2.77) for Fresno State. Smith Bailey (1-0, 2.65) starts for Arizona on Saturday versus Parker Heintz (0-0, 0.00) for Fresno State. Sunday features Luc Fladda (1-0, 1.29) for Arizona against Victor Arreola (0-0, 7.15).
Looking ahead for Arizona
Arizona is on the road next week. Arizona State will host Arizona on Tuesday, before the Wildcats open Big XII play at Utah in a three-game series from Friday through Sunday next weekend.
