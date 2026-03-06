Zona Zealots
Arizona has chance to get back on track hosting Fresno State in 3-game series

Entering the weekend with three wins and nine losses, Arizona has a chance to rebuild momentum this weekend when it hosts Fresno State in a three-game series.
ByAlan Rubenstein|
May 25, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Chip Hale (8) returns to the dugout after a meeting with pitcher Dawson Netz (27) against the Oregon Ducks in the third inning during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. NCAA Baseball Arizona At Oregon
Arizona hopes to build another winning streak after losing to Grand Canyon on Tuesday. Wins over Vanderbilt and UC-Irvine last weekend at the Live Like Lou Classic gave Arizona its only 2026 winning streak. Fresno State has won seven games and lost four entering the three-game weekend series.

Arizona enters the weekend 248th in the 11point7.com RPI. Fresno State is 227th in the RPI. Fresno State lost its season-opening series to Utah, beat Pepperdine in a three-game series and two out of three at Stanford before a victory over Sacramento State on Tuesday.

Nate Novitske and Caleb Danzeisen were named to the All-Tournament team at the Live Like Lou Classic. Novitske was named the Most Valuable Player and has 11 hits in 19 at-bats over his last four games. Danzeisen had three hits in all at-bats with three walks while reaching base seven times.

Sky Collins hitting .415 and Mikey Boyd at .414 pace the Fresno State offense. Fresno State does not hit for a lot of power. The Bulldogs are tied for 255th nationally with five home runs in 11 games for an average of .45 per contest.

Fresno State at Arizona: Game times and streaming

The first pitch for Arizona and Fresno State will be at 6 PM Mountain Standard Time on Friday and Saturday and noon on Sunday. Brody Dryden will call play-by-play on ESPN+

Weekend pitching rotations

Owen Kramkowski (0-2, 8.49) will start for Arizona on Friday night against Tyler Patrick (1-1, 2.77) for Fresno State. Smith Bailey (1-0, 2.65) starts for Arizona on Saturday versus Parker Heintz (0-0, 0.00) for Fresno State. Sunday features Luc Fladda (1-0, 1.29) for Arizona against Victor Arreola (0-0, 7.15).

Looking ahead for Arizona

Arizona is on the road next week. Arizona State will host Arizona on Tuesday, before the Wildcats open Big XII play at Utah in a three-game series from Friday through Sunday next weekend.

