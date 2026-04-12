Arizona has late comeback to earn first Big XII 2026 series win

After being shut out in game one of the doubleheader, Arizona rallied with two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth inning to avoid being swept on Saturday and win the series with a victory in game two. The series win is the first in the Big XII for Arizona this season.

TCU had a dominant performance from starter Lance Davis and reliever Nate Stern in a 5-0 win in game one. Davis pitched seven innings, allowing four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Stern pitched the final two innings and allowed one walk with two strikeouts.

TCU opened the scoring with a solo home run by Brady Dallimore in the bottom of the second inning. Nolan Traeger had a two-run HR in the fourth and Chase Brunson matched that when he left the yard with a runner on base in the fifth to close the scoring for TCU.

Arizona only had two runners on base in the same inning in the second and third innings. Andrew Cain walked and Maddox Mihalakis singled in the top of the second inning. Davis struck out the side from there to get out of the jam.

their field, our series 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bmMnPo3ibW — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 12, 2026

Mathis Meurant had a leadoff double and Caleb Danzeisen singled two batters later before Davis got Tony Lira to ground into a shortstop to second to first double play to end the inning. A Carson McEntire fifth-inning single and Jackson Forbes eighth-inning walk were the only base runners for Arizona after the third inning.

Smith Bailey pitched six innings, allowing all five runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Benton Hickman pitched the final two innings for Arizona, allowing two hits and a walk with one strikeout while keeping TCU scoreless.

TCU held Arizona scoreless for the first 16.1 innings on Saturday. The Horned Frogs opened the scoring with a Jack Arthur HR in the bottom of the first inning. Rob Liddington hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second to score Noah Franco and extend the TCU lead to 2-0.

In the top of the eighth inning, Nate Novitske got Arizona on the board with an RBI single that scored Cash Brennan and cut the Wildcats' deficit to 2-1. Lira singled home Meurant a batter later to tie the game at two. Cain grounded out and Mihalakis struck out to end the inning.

Arizona took the lead in the ninth inning when a Danzeisen infield single scored Beau Sylvester. Garrett Hicks got a save for the second consecutive day when he retired the side in the bottom of the ninth inning. Arizona is at Arizona State on Monday before returning home to host Kansas State in a three-game series next weekend.