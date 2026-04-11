Arizona earns consecutive wins for 1st time in over a month in series opener at TCU

Arizona won consecutive games for the first time since March 8 with a 4-3 win at TCU on Friday night. Arizona last won consecutive games when the Wildcats completed a three-game sweep of Fresno State. The Wildcats had four wins and 11 losses in between their two winning streaks.

Arizona beat New Mexico State 13-3 on Wednesday night to give itself a chance to begin its first winning streak in a month. Arizona scored first when Mathis Meurant singled home Beau Sylvester in the top of the second inning to give Arizona a 1-0 lead.

TCU answered in the bottom of the second when a Brady Dallimore ground out scored Chase Brunson to tie the score at one each. Arizona regained the lead in the fourth inning with a Meurant double scored Carson McEntire from second base. Maddox Mihalakis singled home Caleb Danzeisen in the fifth to extend the lead to 4-2.

Arizona held the lead until the bottom of the seventh inning. A Nolan Traeger single scored Noah Franco to cut the Arizona lead to 3-2. Kyuss Gargett followed with a single to drive in Dallimore and tie the game at three. Arizona and TCU both had base runners in the eighth inning, but left them stranded.

Statement win to start the series 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2uX2dNLmQR — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 11, 2026

Decisive ninth inning

After the first two batters reached base for Arizona in the top of the ninth inning, Mihalakis hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Adams and gave Arizona a 4-3 lead. Arizona had to hold on in the ninth inning after Traeger doubled and Gargett walked with two outs.

Rob Liddington, who pinch ran for Traeger, advanced to third on a wild pitch before Gargett walked. Gargett stole second to put the winning run for TCU in scoring position. Garrett Hicks struck out the side in the ninth inning for his fourth save. Maclain Roberts got the win in relief of Owen Kramkowski.

Tony Lira had four hits in five at-bats for Arizona to improve his batting average to .368. Owen Kramkowski pitched 6.2 innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs without a walk and nine strikeouts for Arizona. Arizona and TCU play a doubleheader on Saturday to conclude the series, with game one beginning at Noon Mountain Standard Time.