Arizona has late first half run pulling away from Bethune-Cookman

Arizona used a late first-half run to open a 16-point lead and led by double figures for most of the remainder of the game in a 107-71 win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night. Arizona never trailed, but maintained a single-digit lead for most of the first half.

Bethune-Cookman cut the lead to nine before Arizona led 49-35 at halftime. Arizona outscored Bethune-Cookman 58-36 in the second half. Monday was the second time during the 2025-26 season Arizona scored over 100 points. Arizona beat Denver 103-73 on November 24.

Seven Arizona players scored in double figures, led by Brayden Burries with 20 points. Arizona shot 57.1 percent from the floor, made nine of 17 three-point attempts and 26 out of 35 from the free throw line. Bethune-Cookman shot 48.1 percent from the field, made nine of 22 three-point shots and 12 of 18 free throws.

Bethune-Cookman was led by Jordan Johnson with 18 points on seven out of 10 from the field and four of six three-point attempts. Arizona outrebounded Bethune-Cookman 42-22. That was the fifth time this season that Arizona has out-rebounded its opponent by at least 20 boards.

Arizona continues inside dominance

Arizona continued to dominate its opponent inside with a 50-26 advantage over Bethune-Cookman. The game was rife with turnovers. Arizona forced 22 turnovers, but committed 15. Arizona outscored Bethune-Cookman 36-16 in points off turnovers.

Bethune-Cookman finished with four players in double figures. Quentin Heady was the second leading scorer for the Wildcats with 13 points and led all players with nine rebounds on Monday. Tobe Awaka scored 12 points and led Arizona with eight rebounds.

Arizona is off until December 29 when it hosts South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits have won seven and lost seven games in 2025-26. South Dakota State lost 83-69 at Oregon in its only game against a Power Conference opponent during the 2025-26 season. South Dakota State will bring a two-game losing streak to Tucson.